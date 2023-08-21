Presenting the 10 Semifinalists for This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Vote now through September 29th to determine the three finalists.

It’s time! After receiving hundreds of nominations for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross, we’ve narrowed the list down to 10 semifinalists. Cue celebration music!

This year’s 10 semifinalists — and their selected charities — are:

Now, we’re passing it back to you to choose the final three! The voting period opens today and will remain open through 11:59 p.m., September 29th. You can vote once per day, every day, for who you think should be honored as the 2023 Be Well Philly Health Hero.

To help you learn more about the semifinalists, the work they’re doing, and the nonprofits they’re representing, we’ll be posting more information over the next two weeks. That way, you can get to know them and the work they’re doing to improve health and wellness outcomes in their local communities.

Once the voting period ends, we’ll tally the votes to determine who scored places in the top three. Those individuals will move on to the final round of voting — with the ultimate winner decided by you! Thanks to our sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the 2023 Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win $2,500 for their selected charities.

So, don’t delay! Cast your vote today through 11:59 p.m., September 29th!