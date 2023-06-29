It’s Your Last Chance to Nominate a Philly-Area Health Hero

The nomination period for this year's Health Hero Challenge ends tomorrow.

Final call! Nominations for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross close tomorrow, June 30th.

As a reminder, our Health Hero Challenge seeks to honor those making a positive impact in their local health communities — like nonprofit leaders, medical workers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and community activists. You can nominate anyone — including yourself! — so long as they reside in Pennsylvania, Delaware or New Jersey, and are at least 21 years old.

Once the nomination period ends tomorrow, we’ll narrow the submissions down to 10 semi-finalists, and you’ll be able to cast your vote for the *one* from there!

Bonus: The winner will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities, too.

If you or someone you know seems deserving of our 2023 Be Well Philly Health Hero award, nominate them before it’s too late. The submission period ends at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.