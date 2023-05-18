Local Facial Destination Skin House Is Expanding to Rittenhouse

The open-concept facial bar's second location will officially open this Saturday, May 20th.

Philly is home to an abundance of skincare sanctuaries for all kinds of facials — from rejuvenating hydrafacials and totally customized treatments to high-tech and ultra-luxe services.

And this weekend, the city will get another facial boutique, thanks to Skin House Facial Bar.

Skin House opened its first location at 12th and South streets in September of 2018. Its open-concept setup — side-by-side reclining facial loungers — was fresh and fun, a convenient way to get your glow on and socialize with your bestie at the same time. Plus, the team offers 30- and 60-minute sessions, great for both types of skin devotees: those who are pressed for time and those who need some extra pampering.

After nearly five years in business, Skin House is expanding its operations to a new neighborhood. On Saturday, May 20th, it’ll open a Rittenhouse outpost featuring three side-by-side loungers, two treatment rooms, and a boutique retail area — all in a 1,200-square-foot space.

“I lived and worked in Rittenhouse for 10 years and I love the community,” says Skin House owner Shireen Mustafa. “My members actually asked me to expand and I wanted to bring a concierge experience [to Rittenhouse] for those who are serious about their skin.”

Mustafa founded Skin House on the belief that facials should be accessible and available to everyone, and to provide “the best possible skin solutions under one roof.” “We’re here to strengthen your skin — kind of like a gym for your skin,” she says. “Because we’re focused on facials first, we are personal trainers for your skin, using a customized approach to kickstart your skincare journey and help you maintain your best skin along the way.”

When it comes to treatments, the Rittenhouse location will feature the same glow-worthy services — including add-ons like LED therapy, custom jelly masks, and cryotherapy technology — as the Bella Vista spot. You’ll also be able to book advanced treatments like the Glo2Facial — which exfoliates and oxygenates skin for a youthful-looking appearance — and the triLift, which combines microneedling, dynamic muscle stimulation, and radio frequency for a non-invasive face-lift.

For the grand opening on Saturday, stop by the new space at 20th and Locust streets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for complimentary skin consultations, light bites, champagne, raffle giveaways, and the sounds of a live DJ. You’ll also get 20 percent off any in-store product purchase, as well as a buy-two-get-one-free deal on Skin House’s Flawless Glow and Glow Getter facials.

Skin House Rittenhouse is located at 2020 Locust Street.