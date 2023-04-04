This New Group Is on a Mission to Better Support and Connect Philly-Area Moms

Moms Open to Healing, Elevating, Rest, and Support (M.O.T.H.E.R.S.) will host monthly gatherings focused on postpartum and caregiver well-being.

Parenthood comes with its own challenges: lack of sleep, a disrupted routine, physical and emotional changes you might need support for, trying to find new-parent friends, impractical advice from people who know nothing about your child, and more.

That’s why Kutest Kids’ Parents as Teachers — a Philly-based program that runs free home visits and community programming — has just launched a new support group for local pregnant people and families with kids of any age in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

The group is called Moms Open to Healing, Elevating, Rest, and Support — or M.O.T.H.E.R.S., for short. It’ll meet monthly for seminars, walks, and mixers focused on postpartum mental health and caregiver wellness so that mother figures can “get the support they need to give themselves and their kids the best care possible,” according to the group.

Programming kicks off on Friday, April 21st with a ProMOMenade Mommy & Me Walk. A little before 11 a.m., moms and their children should meet at Lloyd Hall (1 Boathouse Row) and then embark on a peaceful stroll along Kelly Drive in community with others. The event will wrap up around 1 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, May 7th, there’ll be a special pre-Mother’s Day event called Mindfulness Begins Here, held from noon to 4 p.m. at Wedding Kiss Ballroom in Northeast Philly. Attendees can enjoy a full-spread meal, a discussion centered on self-care, a dance contest, games, and more.

Vonee Hill, executive director of Kutest Kids’ Parents as Teachers and founder of M.O.T.H.E.R.S., says a group like this is imperative for moms to bond with their children and learn how to be the best parent possible — and do so in safe spaces. “Moms in general are overwhelmed, under-appreciated, overworked, suffering from childhood trauma and hurt by family history, and putting their own medical and mental health concerns on the back-burner,” she says. “This group was created by mothers for mothers. The monthly ProMOMenade walks will be a time of relaxation in the outdoors. Focusing on wellness in addition to mental health is key to being able to think clearly in order to see life from a new perspective.”

To participate in M.O.T.H.E.R.S, complete this form. You’ll receive monthly event invitations via the email you provide.