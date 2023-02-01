7 Wellness Gifts to Buy Your Special Someone This Valentine’s Day

From nourishing skincare sets to relaxing spa treatments, here are some last-minute gift ideas for your main squeeze.

Somehow, it’s already February (um, what?!). Though the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl is pretty much the only thing on our minds right now, we can’t forget about the Hallmark holiday that is Valentine’s Day. Some people love it, others vom at the thought of it, but no matter what camp you belong to, one thing’s for sure: You shouldn’t neglect your special someone on the 14th — or, any day of the year. Below, find some last-minute, wellness-focused gifts ideas to give your S.O., gal pal, grandma, or even yourself this Valentine’s Day.

A dang good massage

A rejuvenating massage is always a home-run gift, especially in the sluggish winter months when our bodies are in need of some extra TLC. Right now, Nirvana Wellness Med Spa in Northern Liberties is running two massage specials that you should totally jump on: One is a two-for-one deal that includes two 60-minute massages and a 30-minute infrared sauna sesh ($250), and the other — good for one person — includes a 60-minute massage, a facial, 30 minutes in the infrared sauna, and a blowout ($285).



Over at the W Philadelphia, enjoy in-suite couple’s massages and champagne during Valentine’s Day weekend whether or not you’re a hotel guest ($225 per person). If you want to make a whole thing out of it, opt for the Experience Romance Stay Package, which runs Tuesdays to Saturdays through March 15th (just remember: in-suite massages are only happening Valentine’s Day weekend!) and includes a $150 hotel credit per night to Dolce Italian, valet parking for one car, and the opportunity for a late checkout. Rates vary depending on your dates of stay.

Want more recs for massage centers? Peep our ultimate guide here.

Ultra-nourishing skincare products

If your boo (or you!) makes — or wants to make — skincare a priority, there are plenty of options. Some of our favorites include Bucks County-based Dionis Goat Milk Skincare and its lip balms, hand creams, and body lotions and scrubs; Sabbatical Beauty, the Asian-inspired skincare brand creating ultra-luxurious, botanicals-focused products (including Gua Sha tools!) out of its Bok studio; Franklin & Whitman’s vegan, cruelty-free serums, masks and more; and Wilde Gathering’s Ayurvedic-inspired cleansers, oils and aroma mists. Prices vary.

A lavish wellness experience

If you’ve got the dough to splurge, we recommend booking the Night Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. This one-of-a-kind experience — which runs 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. — includes private access to the hotel’s pool on the 57th floor, a 60-minute couple’s massage, champagne, pastries, a dozen red roses, and all the moody candles and Jeff Leatham florals. Plus, upgrades like caviar, oysters, and an overnight stay are available. Pricing starts at $1,950.

A chic gym/travel/doing whatever bag

Take it from us: A good, go-to bag can change your life. Get your sweetheart or bestie this bag from Queen Village’s Bus Stop Boutique and Montreal’s HOTELMOTEL. Designed to accommodate busy living, the sporty bag — which can be worn as a crossbody or as a fanny pack and is available in five colors — fits your phone, wallet, and keys, but can also work as a travel kit. In other words, take it with you to spin class then brunch, while running errands or on your next hike, or running through the airport to catch your flight. $200

Opportunities to ~spice~ things up

If you’re looking to increase the intimacy between you and your S.O., check out Touchy/Feely, a card game from West Philly-based biz GOOSHY CANDY. Meant for “partners, lovers, and friends+,” Touchy/Feely encourages companions to explore 80 pull-cards meant for communicating and engaging in “tantalizing touch.” Cue multiple flame emojis. $50

Mindful accessories

Jewelry is always an obvious choice for a Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) gift, but the piece means a little more when there’s some meaning or mantra behind it. Enter the Reign Thoughtfully Cuff Bracelet from Old City-based REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry, a sleek, sterling silver bracelet that serves as a gentle reminder to be strong and kind — and lead with intention — every time you wear it. $275-$300

In addition to body bling, snag a mindfulness-focused gift for home, like an affirmation candle from local brand State of Being Co. Choose the trait you think your special someone embodies or the trait you hope they’ll hone this year — fearless, radiant, enough, loved, etc. — and watch them manifest it all year long. Oh, and their living space will smell absolutely lovely, too. $35