Rejoice! Outdoor Voices Is Finally Making Its Philly Debut

After months of anticipation, the activewear brand’s Rittenhouse store opens tomorrow.

Just in time for holiday shopping comes the long-awaited opening of Outdoor Voices in Philadelphia.

The activewear brand — which was founded in New York City in 2014 before relocating to Austin three years later — has storefronts in major cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and D.C. And finally, after eight years in operation, it’s finally making its Philly debut tomorrow.

Outdoor Voices Philadelphia is located in the heart of Rittenhouse, another signal of the post-pandemic Walnut Street boom. The 2,300-plus-square-foot store will carry the brand’s signature athleisure — though, apparently founder and ex-CEO Tyler Haney hates that term — so expect everything from leggings, sports bras, and exercise dresses to joggers, hoodies, long- and short-sleeved shirts, and overalls.

Plus, the company strives toward sustainability, which really matters in an industry that accounts for an enormous amount of environmental waste and pollution. Outdoor Voices’ products are designed with longevity and circularity in mind, and packaging is either made from recycled material, recyclable or reusable.

The functional clothing reflects the brand’s #DoingThings mission: their commitment to “bringing play back into everyday life” and “building a community of recreational enthusiasts who believe that moving your body and having fun with friends is the surest way to a happy and healthy life,” according to the Outdoor Voices team.

To manifest this mantra here in Philly, Outdoor Voices will collaborate with local small businesses for pop-up programming. In the lead-up toward opening, the Philly store has already hosted activations — what they call “Endorphin Hours” — with Kate Connelly of Together Old City, Philly Girls Who Walk, Hike + Heal, and Physique 57. Want in on the fun? Stay up-to-date on future events here.

So, put OV’s opening — 10 a.m. tomorrow — in your calendar now. And run, don’t walk. Definitely don’t walk.

Outdoor Voices’ Philadelphia store is located at 1723 Walnut Street in Rittenhouse. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.