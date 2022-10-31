Here Are the Three Finalists for This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Vote now through November 14th to help determine the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero.

The wait is over! We are thrilled to announce the three finalists for the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross.

We went from receiving hundreds of nominations to 10 amazing semifinalists — all of whom are helping others throughout the region live healthier lives — and finally to three finalists. Now, it’s time to choose the winner!

You can vote once per day now until November 14th. To help you decide who you’d like to see crowned the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero, read more about them and listen to their stories below.

Robin Cohen

Who: Robin Cohen, co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Cohen supports women and families who are navigating and/or living with the realities of an ovarian cancer diagnosis, and has worked to increase public awareness, research and funding for the disease.

Nonprofit of choice: Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that works to “fight for those who are fighting, speak for those who have fallen silent and provide for those who are working towards the end of ovarian cancer.” The foundation was co-created by Robin Cohen and Adriana D’Alessandro in honor of Sandy Rollman, who passed away from advanced ovarian cancer in 2000.

Elissa Darrow

Who: Elissa Darrow, director of Angels Community Outreach. Darrow has grown the organization and continued its mission since her then-12-year-old daughter Katelyn founded it in 2009.

Nonprofit of choice: Angels Community Outreach, an organization that originally began as a clothing closet, but has expanded to no-cost outreach services — including a food and toiletry bank, pet food pantry, prom dress and toy drives, and more — for those financially in need.

Andrea Vettori

Who: Andrea Vettori, a nurse practitioner and founder/executive director of Sanctuary Farm. Since its creation in 2017, Sanctuary Farm has “planted, grown, and harvested over 17,300 pounds of fresh produce.”

Nonprofit of choice: Sanctuary Farm, an urban farm whose mission is to improve the health outcomes of people living in North Philadelphia. Our programs focus on health improvement on all levels — emotional, physical, cognitive, relational and environmental.