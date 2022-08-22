Announcing the 10 Semifinalists for This Year’s Health Hero Challenge
Vote now through September 29th to help determine the three finalists.
Exciting news! A whole bunch of you — hundreds of you, actually — submitted nominations for the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross. Though we believe each nominee is highly deserving, we’ve narrowed it down to 10 folks who have been working in a variety of ways to improve health outcomes and general wellness of those living in and around Philadelphia.
This year’s 10 semifinalists — and the charities for which they’re advocating — are:
- Audra Anusionwu on behalf of Get Fresh Daily
- Kara Cohen on behalf of Project HOME
- Robin Cohen on behalf of Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
- Elissa Darrow on behalf of Angels Community Outreach
- Steve Larson on behalf of Puentes de Salud
- Cameron McConkey on behalf of The Attic Youth Center
- Eugene Pough on behalf of Philadelphia Youth Football Academy
- Andrea Vettori on behalf of Sanctuary Farm
- Delana Wardlaw and Elana McDonald on behalf of TwinSisterDocs Foundation
- Noelle Warford on behalf of Urban Tree Connection
Here’s what happens next: From today through September 29th, you can cast your vote for the person you want to see become one of the three finalists. You can vote once per day, every day — so get those votes in! FYI, we’ll take a closer look at these 10 wonderful wellness leaders over the next two weeks, so that you have a better idea of who they are, what they do, and the nonprofits they support.
After September 29th, we’ll tally the votes to determine which three individuals are moving on to the final round — with the ultimate winner decided by you! Our 2022 Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities.
So, don’t delay! Cast your vote for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge now through September 29th.