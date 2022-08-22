Announcing the 10 Semifinalists for This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Vote now through September 29th to help determine the three finalists.

Exciting news! A whole bunch of you — hundreds of you, actually — submitted nominations for the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross. Though we believe each nominee is highly deserving, we’ve narrowed it down to 10 folks who have been working in a variety of ways to improve health outcomes and general wellness of those living in and around Philadelphia.

This year’s 10 semifinalists — and the charities for which they’re advocating — are:

Here’s what happens next: From today through September 29th, you can cast your vote for the person you want to see become one of the three finalists. You can vote once per day, every day — so get those votes in! FYI, we’ll take a closer look at these 10 wonderful wellness leaders over the next two weeks, so that you have a better idea of who they are, what they do, and the nonprofits they support.

After September 29th, we’ll tally the votes to determine which three individuals are moving on to the final round — with the ultimate winner decided by you! Our 2022 Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities.

So, don’t delay! Cast your vote for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge now through September 29th.