Nominations Are Now Open for the 2024 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge

Submit your nomination for a deserving local health hero by May 30th.

We are thrilled to announce that the Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross is back for another year!

Whether you’ve been with us for a while or are new to the Be Well community, our annual Health Hero Challenge — now in its 13th year — recognizes medical professionals, frontline health workers, nonprofit leaders, teachers, coaches entrepreneurs, and community activists who are working to make real, lasting change in their communities from a health and wellness perspective.

Previous Health Hero winners include:

Martino Cartier, celebrity stylist and owner of his eponymous salon in Sewell who provides high-end hair replacement to women going through chemotherapy and grants wishes to children battling cancer through his nonprofit, Wigs and Wishes.

Robin Cohen, co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation who supports women and families navigating and/or living with the realities of an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Armenta Washington, a senior research coordinator for the community outreach and engagement program at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center who helped create a drive-through Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) service so that at-risk community members had access to preventative care and could determine if they needed a referral for a colonoscopy.

This year’s nomination period begins today and runs through 11:59 p.m. on May 30th. After that, we’ll narrow down to 10 semi-finalists, and then put the ball back in your court to determine who will be named the winner. And again, you can nominate anyone (including yourself!) who has done something positive for the health and wellness of their community in recent years — as long as they/you live in Pennsylvania, Delaware, or New Jersey, and are at least 21 years old.

Thanks to our amazing sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the winner will receive a $15,000 donation to the charity of their choice, and the two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation to their selected nonprofits, as well.

If you or someone you know is deserving of our 2024 Be Well Philly Health Hero award, nominate them here! You have until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th.