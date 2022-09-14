Three Big-Name Fitness Studios Are Coming to Rittenhouse This Fall/Winter

Club Pilates, YogaSix, and StretchLab are set to open just one block apart in the coming months.

There’s a lot to get excited about in the near future: apple picking, fall fests, wellness retreats, seasonal-inspired food trips, a 20-mile, car-free bike ride. As if that all isn’t enough, three popular fitness brands will be opening studios in the heart of Rittenhouse within the next three months. Below, find the latest details.

1616 Walnut Street

Club Pilates, the reformer Pilates studio that launched in 2007 and began franchising in 2012, will be opening its first Philly-based studio in a 2,200-square-foot space in the Icon building at 1616 Walnut Street.

Trudy Parker, owner of Club Pilates Rittenhouse Square, says she discovered Club Pilates in late 2020, when she was looking for some form of exercise to relieve stress. She tried a class at the Princeton, New Jersey location and instantly fell in love — she became a member on the spot. “I have completed over 500 classes since joining and realized that this is a gift I would like to share with others. I am stronger and feel more confident in my body,” she says.

Parker was presented with an opportunity to open a studio in Rittenhouse, which she pursued. It’s scheduled to open “late November/early December,” she told us.

Club Pilates offers nine different reformer Pilates classes, including a 30-minute free intro class, high-energy cardio sculpt, apparatus-assisted stretching, and a Pilates-TRX combo. Club Pilates has outposts across the ‘burbs — in Conshohocken, Jenkintown, Collegeville, Exton, Doylestown, Newtown, Kennett Square, Springhouse, and Frazer.

1701 Walnut Street, fifth floor

Founded in 2012, YogaSix offers full-sensory yoga classes, meaning every practice targets either strength, balance, flexibility, or agility; is accessible for all levels of yogis, has signature cushioned flooring, and incorporates moody lighting and calming scents. All classes — no matter if you’re taking slow flow, power or sculpt — are Vinyasa-based and heated.

YogaSix is coming to Rittenhouse “late fall,” says co-owner Dawn Mohr. The studio is nearly 3,000-square-feet, and located on the fifth floor of the Allman Building at 1701 Walnut Street.

“I began my yoga journey in Rittenhouse and felt driven to bring this unique yoga experience to Philadelphia,” Mohr says. She and fellow co-owner Robert DiTirro “look forward to sharing this amazing new format of practice and enhancing the Rittenhouse community through YogaSix.”

YogaSix’s other Philly-area franchise locations include Wayne, Collegeville, Doylestown, and Marlton, New Jersey. Studios in Glen Mills and Newtown are soon-to-come.

1616 Walnut Street

Founded in 2015 in Venice, California, StretchLab is a boutique fitness and wellness brand that offers assisted stretching. Sessions are offered in both one-on-one and small-group formats, and are led by trained and certified flexologists.

StretchLab began franchising in 2018, and now has at least 200 studios across the globe — with more to come. One of those future studios will be located in Rittenhouse (in the same building as Club Pilates!), and will mark StretchLab’s first footprint in the city proper.

We reached out to the StretchLab Rittenhouse team several times, but unfortunately didn’t hear back. (Womp womp.) But! We do know from their Instagram that they’ve been in a soft-opening mode since September 6th. That means they’re hosting 15-minute demo stretch sessions at their Rittenhouse studio. You can book yours here — demos are being held Tuesdays from 3 to 7:45 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Word on the street is that they’re aiming to officially open by December.

StretchLab’s other Philly-area locations include Conshohocken, Collegeville, Marlton, New Jersey, and a soon-to-come studio in Newtown.