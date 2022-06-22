Join Us for Another Year of Our Summer Yoga Series

Be Well Philly Yoga Flow returns to Cherry Street Pier this July.

In the summer, we love outdoor workouts just as much as the rest of you. That’s why we’re excited to share that our annual Be Well Philly Yoga Flow is returning this July!

The series begins on July 6th (two weeks from today!) and runs the following three Wednesdays — July 13th, July 20th, and July 27th. Each will be held at Cherry Street Pier (inside portion) and led by instructors from Three Queens Yoga. You can expect a 60-minute, all-levels practice with waterfront views and alongside one heck of a wellness community. Oh, and did we mention that the series is completely free?! You should be clearing your calendar now if you haven’t already…

Every week, class will start at 5:30 p.m., but you’ll want to get there a few minutes early to get settled, roll out your mat, and get in ~the zone~. After we’re done nama-slaying, stay for a healthy-ish happy hour at The Garden (right on-site!), thanks to Little Leaf Farms and Michelob ULTRA.

The series is open to all yogis and completely free (!), but registration is required. Don’t forget to BYO yoga mat, water bottle, and towel — we’ll provide the good vibes. Can’t wait to flow with you next month!