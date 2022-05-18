Here’s Who Will Be Leading Workouts and Wellness Activities at Be Well Philly Fest

Plus, how to score a free ticket to the June 4th event!

If you haven’t heard, Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross is returning in-person on June 4th!

A revamped version of our popular Be Well Philly Boot Camp, Fest brings a full day of high-energy workouts, hands-on wellness activities, and inspirational speakers, plus breakfast, lunch, a vendor marketplace (with giveaways!!), and healthy-ish happy hour. This event truly has it all — and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

We know you’ve been eagerly awaiting the schedule of fitness instructors, workshop facilitators, and engaging speakers — which is why we’re thrilled to announce this year’s line-up of rockstar wellness pros.

Tickets are on sale now — and your ticket gets you access to the entire event! That’s right: You get 15 (FIFTEEN!) workouts led by some of the absolute best local trainers, five interactive activities that’ll help you feel fabulous from the inside out, wellness insight from four amazing speakers, and access to a bustling marketplace with goodies and giveaways. And on top of that, you won’t need to worry about packing food because we’ve got breakfast, lunch, and post-event happy hour covered.

Bonus: We’re currently running a giveaway for a pair of free tickets! To enter, head to either @bewellphilly on Instagram or @phillymagevents on Instagram, and tag two workout buddies in the comment section of either this post or this post. The winner will be announced at the end of this week.

Just in case, you can use the promo code BEWELL20 for $20 off your ticket at checkout.

We are so pumped to see you on June 4th!