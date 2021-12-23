After Being Closed for Nearly Two Years, Y2B Fit Is Reopening in a New Neighborhood

The former Mount Airy-based fitness studio will call East Falls home as of January 1st — and has a new offering in the works.

Last March, Y2B Fit closed its doors like all gyms in Philadelphia. Ever since, the then-Mount-Airy-based fitness studio has been hosting virtual and outdoor workouts, but sadly decided to end the lease on its brick-and-mortar space in June of 2020.

But after 21 long months, Y2B Fit is officially bringing back in-person classes — in a new studio and neighborhood.

Starting January 1st, Y2B Fit will operate out of its new home in East Falls. The studio will run pre-pandemic offerings like barre, yoga, TRX, pre- and post-natal movement series, and the beloved BYO baby barre classes, but will also introduce small-group strength training and health coaching in a non-virtual setting. “Throughout the pandemic, our clients seemed to really want these two services because they were eager to maintain their fitness routines, but found it challenging due to motivation or competing priorities,” founder and owner Crystal Widmann says. “So, Y2B delved into health coaching to help people stay accountable and work their fitness into their day. People loved it — I think it’s what really saved the business.”

This new program will see cohorts of about five people train and be mentored together over an eight-week period, with the opportunity to extend. Widmann says she anticipates capping the traditional fitness classes at 10 participants to start and will consider increasing the size alongside the ever-changing COVID situation.

After nearly two years of not working out in a brick-and-mortar studio, Widmann says she’s most looking forward to seeing members in real life, even if it’s in a totally new neighborhood. “Luckily, our new location is not even a 15-minute drive from our previous spot, so it’s close enough for those who have been with us since before we shut our doors, and an opportunity to expand our client base,” she says. “But really, I feel so grateful that people have stuck with our [virtual and outdoor] classes for this long, and I’m excited to bring them back together and have an in-person community again.”

Y2B Fit’s new address is 3426 Conrad Street, suite C-1, East Falls.