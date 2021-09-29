It’s Your Last Chance to Help Determine the Three Health Hero Challenge Finalists

Voting to narrow down the 10 semifinalists to three contenders ends tomorrow.

Last call!

You have until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. to cast your vote and help determine who of the 10 semifinalists will move to the final round in this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross.

Over the past month, we’ve introduced you to the 10 spectacular healthcare and wellness leaders who are working to make a difference in their communities, as well as the local nonprofits they’re supporting with their platform. You’ve been able to vote once per day, every day for which candidate and their respective cause you feel deserves the title of the 2021 Health Hero — but now, voting is nearly over!

After midnight tomorrow, we’ll tally all the votes to determine the three finalists. From there, you’ll be able to vote one more time to select *the* winner. That person will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities.

You’ve rocked at submitting your vote so far, and encourage you to use these final two days to do everything you can to move your favorite candidate and charity forward to the final round. So remember, read up on the 10 semifinalists (here and here), and cast your vote before midnight tomorrow!