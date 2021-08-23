Here Are This Year’s 10 Health Hero Challenge Semifinalists

Cast your vote before September 30th to narrow it down to three finalists.

It’s time! After receiving a record number of nominations for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross, our editorial staff narrowed it down to 10 semifinalists.

Now, we’re passing it back to you to choose the final three! The voting period opens today and will remain open through September 30th. In that time frame, you can vote once per day, every day, for who you think should be honored as the 2021 Be Well Philly Health Hero. (Over the next two weeks, we’ll be posting more information about each semifinalist so you can really get to know them and the work they’re doing to improve health and wellness in their local communities.)

After that, we’ll tally the votes to determine the top three, all of whom will move on to the final round of voting — with the ultimate winner decided by you! Our 2021 Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities.

Without further ado, here are the 10 semifinalists and the charities they’re advocating for for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross!

Don’t forget to cast your vote today through September 30th!