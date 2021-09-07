A Bunch of Philly Fit Pros Are Coming Together for an Epic Workout Event at Bok

Philly Moves — a new fitness fundraiser — will feature over a dozen instructors leading classes on the South Philly rooftop on September 21st.

After over a year of… *gestures broadly at everything*, Philly’s fitness scene has proven that it won’t go down without a fight. As more people return to group workout settings, it seems like there’s new, IRL opportunities popping up in the area to strengthen and move your muscles alongside others, especially while the weather is still warm.

On September 21st, 17 Philly fit pros are joining forces to teach a variety of workouts in support of increased accessible movement locally. The event, called Philly Moves, will host a total of 12 fitness classes on Bok’s rooftop from 4:30 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. The coolest part? Every hour, there will be three classes happening simultaneously — thanks to the now-popular silent disco headphones — with the final workouts of the night featuring glow sticks for optimal party vibes.

As for instructors and class types, attendees can look forward to bodyweight bootcamp with BPM’s Shoshana Katz and Caleb Porter, cardio barre and yoga with Lauren Leavell and Courtney Ciallella, kettlebell strength with Katie Gould and Taja Jones from KG Strong, and rebounding (yes — the mini trampolines!) with some of the former Freehouse Fitness crew. (Peep the full schedule of classes and coaches here.)

Plus, you’ll be able to sip on juices and smoothies from The Juice Philly throughout the night, as well as snap IG-worthy shots at the photo station and enter raffle giveaways.

Philly Moves is hosted by The Movement Foundation — a new nonprofit co-founded by Freehouse Fitness instructors Dana Auriemma, Allie Vanyur, and Te’yana Dyer — and will mark the organization’s official public launch. All of the proceeds will go toward the foundation’s grant program, which aims to “support individuals and organizations offering movement-based programs in Philadelphia that make movement more accessible for communities that are underrepresented and underserved in fitness spaces,” according to the founders.

Want in? Tickets cost $30 per class, and you’ll need to show proof of vaccination to attend. You can register and book your workout(s) here.