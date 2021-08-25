Plant-Forward Meal Service Reap Wellness Just Opened an Adorable Health Market in Fishtown

Trust us, you’ll be visiting the shop for smoothies and pantry goods all. the. time.

After two and a half years of filling our fridges — and bellies — with uber-delicious, totally plant-based breakfast, lunch, and snacks, local meal delivery service Reap Wellness decided to rock our world even more. That’s right: They’ve opened a storefront.

Officially opened this past Friday, Reap Mini Mart is a one-stop shop for all the seriously tasty creations Reap has to offer: lemon-raspberry coconut yogurt, their signature grab-and-go Glow Bowls with homemade dressings that will make your tastebuds do a happy dance, pints of dish add-ons like teriyaki cauliflower, and satisfying snacks like watermelon candy and noori brittle. And as a reminder: All of Reap’s products are free of meat, dairy, and gluten, but they’re packed with nutrients and flavor.

Smoothies made their debut at the brick-and-mortar, which are made in real time at the in-house blend bar. Creations include the Sneaky Greens featuring leafy greens (duh), mango, and ginger; the Macaccino — slung together with cold brew coffee, banana, tahini, date, maca, and cacao — and the Orange Creamsicle, which riffs on The Flintstones’s push-up popsicle from childhood. All smoothies are made with Reap’s homemade almond and hemp seed milks, but they also have oat milk on hand if that’s more your style.

The health mart also features a designated retail space, with ready-to-purchase items focused on nutrition and eating well. From the shelves, you can buy non-Reap brands like seed butter from Philly-based Mother Butter, non-alcoholic spritzers from Kin Euphoric, and preservative-free Japanese barbecue sauce from Bachan’s.

Reap co-founder Adjua Fisher (a former Philly Mag editor) says she and partner Zach Rice decided to expand the brand to provide a space — outside people’s homes — where folks could eat more plants with ease and convenience. “We are all about making functional, on-the-go eating healthier and more delightful,” Fisher says. “We wanted to create a shopping experience where community members didn’t necessarily need to look at the food labels, because we’ve already curated meals, snacks, and non-Reap retail items that are full of good-for-you ingredients that we’re happy and comfortable to eat ourselves.”

Currently, the mini mart is in “soft opening” mode, meaning they’ll solidify store hours over the next few weeks. But for now, you can pop into the Fishtown shop during the week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays, FYI.

Reap Wellness is also still running their weekly meal delivery and grocery services, in case you’d like those Glow Bowls delivered right to your door.

Reap Mini Mart is located at 1325 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.