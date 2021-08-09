The Philly Fitness Studios That Closed During the Coronavirus Pandemic

To all the gyms we’ve loved before, we miss you.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Philly’s fitness industry — like so many others — has had to pivot again and again in the hopes of staying afloat. Sadly, some had to permanently shut their doors over the course of this past year. Below, we pay homage to the local fitness studios that have closed, and whose lasting impact on our community will never be forgotten.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness, Graduate Hospital

At the end of July 2020, Amrita announced they would not be reopening their Graduate Hospital location. Luckily, you can still roll out your yoga mat with the Amrita crew at their Fishtown location, outside at Palmer Park, or virtually.

Anjali Power Yoga, Graduate Hospital

Oh, how we’ll miss those sweaty chaturangas in Anjali’s intimate South Street studio. To get them now, looks like trips over the bridge await us — their Westmont location still stands, as well as their virtual, on-demand, and Stone Harbor classes (until September 5th!).

The Bar Method, Rittenhouse

For over a year, The Bar Method Rittenhouse offered live-streamed workouts so you could get those micro movements, muscle shakes, and owner Gina Russo’s perfect playlists from home. Sadly, their brick-and-mortar and virtual classes have both permanently come to a close.

Cycle Brewerytown, Brewerytown

Cycle Brewerytown brought spinning and circuit training to a Philly neighborhood that has so few fitness studios — and made sure all the workouts were high-energy with their dope music choices. You can still virtually ride and train with owner Tiffany Wallace via her new endeavor, Form305 Fitness.

EverybodyFights, Center City

When the 12,000-square-foot boxing gym made its Philly debut in 2019, we all went wild over their comprehensive, fast-paced, and — dare we say it — fun training seshs. We’re sad to say EverybodyFights suffered its TKO last year, closing doors for good without a chance to say goodbye.

Flywheel, all locations

It was a shock to the entire spinning industry when Flywheel announced it would be closing all their studios last year, leaving instructors and riders alike without a place to pedal their way up the torque board. (And no, that other company, which will remain nameless, isn’t the same thing at all.)

Freehouse Fitness, Graduate Hospital

After four years of bouncing and sculpting, Freehouse Fitness — the OG rebounding studio — permanently closed. Luckily, we can all still enjoy owner Dana Auriemma’s full-body workouts and hilarious jokes through her virtual and outdoor pop-up biz, The Movement Project.

Priya Hot Yoga, Fairmount

Fairmont’s yoga sanctuary, Priya Hot Yoga, was forced to close after six years in operation. For many, it was a place to practice, join in community, and channel stillness amidst chaos.

Sculpt360, Graduate Hospital

Unlike other more corporate-y reformer studios, Sculpt360 made you feel comfortable and confident on their Megaformer machines. They’re still offering on-demand memberships so you can workout with them at home.

SLT, Rittenhouse

Similar to EverybodyFights, SLT closed their Rittenhouse location without warning. Their reformers made our muscles quiver, but always left us feeling pretty badass.

Wake Up Yoga, Rittenhouse

Last June, Rittenhouse’s soul-fulfilling yoga hub, Wake Up Yoga, bid farewell. To enjoy their practice again and again, head to their YouTube channel.

The Wall Cycling Studio, Manayunk

After surviving all of COVID’s crap, The Wall in Manayunk was forced to shut their doors because of rent changes. While they’ve said goodbye to Cotton Street, they’re hoping to secure a new studio location. In the meantime, opt for outdoor or virtual classes with owner Juliet Sabella.

Y2B Fit, Mt. Airy

Y2B Fit hosted yoga and barre — even BYO baby barre! — in their West Mt. Airy studio since 2016. Though we can no longer meet at the corner of Emlen Street, Y2B Fit still offers live-streamed, outdoor, and on-demand classes.

Yoga Brain, East Falls

The brainchild of local yogi Justine Bacon closed last June. While we’ll miss many things about Yoga Brain, we think we’ll miss Yoga, Bikes, and Brews most of all.