Celeb-Loved Medical Spa OVME Is Coming to the Main Line

The popular medical aesthetics company will open in Bryn Mawr — its first Pennsylvania studio — on August 2nd.

Now more than ever, it seems like everyone is hopping on the injectables train, especially after all that pandemic Zooming. Though once thought of as treatments reserved for celebrities, cosmetic enhancements like Botox and fillers are becoming more mainstream among folks who want to give their appearance a little “tweakment” or help ease depressive feelings — so much so that the market is expected to reach $22.2 billion in the next five years.

As the industry continues to gain popularity, the Philly area is about to become home to a medical aesthetics studio verified by celebs like Tinsley Mortimer and Colin Egglesfield. OVME — the national, upscale medspa — will open in Bryn Mawr on August 2nd, marking the company’s first Pennsylvania location.

With 1,308 square feet, the Bryn Mawr studio will feature five treatment rooms, with separate spaces for facials and laser hair removal or resurfacing. They’ll offer a range of cosmetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, Kybella, microneedling, CoolSculpting, and chemical peels. Plus, all of their lux treatments are executed by their highly trained staff, all of whom are certified medical professionals. “Our goal is to give clients exactly what they need — at whatever stage of life they’re in — with a curated, personalized approach, so they can look and feel their best,” says Mark McKenna, OVME’s founder and chief medical officer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVME Aesthetics (@ovmeofficial)



The Bryn Mawr location will also feature a skincare retail section — backed by OVME’s signature moss wall — with products from SkinMedica and Revision, along with OVME’s proprietary medical grade skincare line.

OVME launched in Atlanta in 2018. Since then, the brand has opened nine studios across the United States, and is planning to open five more locations across the country this year. McKenna says Bryn Mawr was a perfect place to start the company’s tenure in Pennsylvania due to it being easily accessible from Philly proper and the surrounding ‘burbs, as well as its vibrant community. “We believe our unique membership options, service portfolio, and exceptionally talented staff will quickly make us a ‘go-to’ for cosmetic services in the region,” he says. “I believe we can make a positive impact on and serve the Bryn Mawr community for years to come.”

OVME Bryn Mawr is located at 925 Lancaster Avenue, Suite 140.