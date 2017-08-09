10 Things to Do in Movies, Comedy, Arts and More

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure @ La Peg/FringeArts | Wednesday, August 9

This didn’t occurred to me the first 100 times I watched this movie, but, like, were Bill and Ted stoners? What else would explain their poor attention span and low cognition? Not to mention their “be excellent to each other” mantra.

Feminist Karaoke Night for Charity @ Win Win Coffee Bar | Thursday, August 10

DJ Sara Sherr — whose Sing Your Life Karaoke just won a Best of Philly nod —hosts a karaoke party benefiting Soroptimist International of Rittenhouse Square.

Interposition @ Icebox Project Space | Thursday, August 10A group show of video works by Carlo Ferraris, Will Haughery & Kris Harzinski, Yue Nakayama, Maya Yu Zhang and Zornitsa Stoyanova.

Gina Yashere @ Punchline Philly | August 10-12

Standup by the British comedian/actor. She popped up on The Daily Show in March as their British correspondent/resident Brexit expert. I trust buses!

Anachronism and Liberation @ Tiger Strikes Asteroid | Thursday, August 10

A group art show dealing with social/political themes, featuring works by Ana Hernandez, Roberto Lugo, Odili Donald Odita and more.

Martha Graham Cracker/Christeene @ The Trocadero | Thursday, August 10

Philly’s veteran drag/cabaret artist celebrates 12 years in the biz, opening for “terrorist drag” performer Christeene.

Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast @ Helium | Friday, August 11

Philly comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis host the first live edition of their podcast with guests John McKeever, and Tim Butterly. Here’s the latest episode (NSFW):

Questival Philadelphia 2017 @ all over town | Friday, August 11

The details are vague about this “24-hour adventure race” but the photos show smiling people running and climbing walls and kayaking and stuff.

Night of the Living Dead @ TLA | Saturday, August 12

The TLA gets back to its movie house roots with a screening of George A. Romero’s 1968’s influential zombie horror classic.

Anna Drezen @ Good Good Comedy Theatre | Saturday, August 12

Standup comedy by the SNL writer/Reductress editor. She also the author of Reductress: How To Win At Feminism and How May We Hate You? Here she is as Shitty Bob Ross.

UHF @ The Trocadero | Monday, August 14

Weird Al’s cult comedy classic.