Barcelona Finally Makes its Debut on East Passyunk Avenue

The Spanish wine bar and tapas restaurant has officially (and softly) opened.

And that temptation starts tonight! First night of full service @barcelonawinebar #passyunk #philadelphia welcome to the neighborhood! A post shared by East Passyunk Avenue (@eastpassyunk) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT



This past Tuesday, South Philly’s long-in-the-making Spanish wine bar and restaurant, Barcelona, ever-so-quietly opened its doors at 1709 East Passyunk Avenue — the old Man’s Image space at the intersection of 12th and Morris Streets.

It’s in soft-opening-mode, meaning the restaurant’s hours are still a bit wonky. Right now, it’s dinnertime-only — the company’s marketing team tells me the staff wants the chance to feel out the neighborhood before it decides on an official schedule.

Here’s executive chef Paras Shah’s opening menu (bio here):

Your best bet: call the restaurant before you go (215-515-7900). The kitchen’s “open till close”, and you can book your reservation that way.

