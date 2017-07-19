Do Yoga (and Drink Beer) at Evil Genius Beer Company This Weekend

Remember the lineup of bar and brewery yoga classes complete with after-class drinks we told you about earlier this year? Well, lucky for you, the trend of getting your downward dog on in a place that primarily serves booze is still in full swing in Philly. Jake Panasevich is spreading his bar-yoga practice to another Fishtown beer spot, and you can get in on the action this Sunday, July 23rd.

The pop-up class will be held at Evil Genius Beer Company (1727 Front Street) from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The BYO-mat class is open to all levels, and your ticket ($25) will get you a 16-ounce beer after your yoga sesh. How’s that for a Sunday Funday? You can snag spot here.

