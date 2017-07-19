Do Yoga (and Drink Beer) at Evil Genius Beer Company This Weekend

Sunday Funday, here you come.

By  | 

Evil Genius | Photo via Facebook

Remember the lineup of bar and brewery yoga classes complete with after-class drinks we told you about earlier this year? Well, lucky for you, the trend of getting your downward dog on in a place that primarily serves booze is still in full swing in Philly. Jake Panasevich is spreading his bar-yoga practice to another Fishtown beer spot, and you can get in on the action this Sunday, July 23rd.

The pop-up class will be held at Evil Genius Beer Company (1727 Front Street) from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The BYO-mat class is open to all levels, and your ticket ($25) will get you a 16-ounce beer after your yoga sesh. How’s that for a Sunday Funday? You can snag spot here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.