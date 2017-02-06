If this isn’t an excuse-busting setup, we don’t know what is.

For this workout, you only need one set of dumbbells and a space the size of a yoga mat to move around in. Now, if those requirements don’t make for an excuse-busting setup, I don’t know what does!

You’re going to do 10 reps of each exercise listed below, holding the weights for each, completing a total of five rounds. By the end, you’ll have done 50 reps of each exercise, and your muscles will be feeling the burn.

Yep: You’ve got a new favorite full-body at-home workouts at your fingertips. Happy sweating!

Be Well Workout of the Week: The 50-Rep At-Home Workout Challenge

Instructions: 10 reps x 5 rounds

Reverse lunge and press

Single leg row

Squat with twist and punch

Plank row with push-up

Dumbbell pullovers

Alternating toe tap crunches

Curtsy lunges

Explanation of exercises:

Click links for how-to videos.

Reverse lunge and press: Holding both weights at your shoulders, lunge back with right leg. As you stand back up, press the right weight to the ceiling. Return the weight to your shoulder as you step back into a lunge. Do all 10 on the right, and then 10 on the left.

Single-leg dumbbell row: Standing on your left leg, raise your straight right leg behind you and hinge at the hips, keeping your spine long so your torso is parallel, holding the weights so that they are hanging down as you stare at the flow. Row the right weight up. Do all 10 reps on the right, and then 10 on the left, switching both leg and arm.

Squat with twist and punch: Hold weights at your chest, sink into a low squat with toes facing out (like a plie). Stay low in a squat, twist left and punch the right weight. Twist right and punch the left weight.

Plank row with push-up: In a plank with hands on weights, row the right weight up, put it back down and do a push-up. Row the left weight up, put it back down and do a push-up. Do five on each side, 10 total.

Dumbbell pullovers: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Holding the weight so they are pressed together, reach them straight up toward the ceiling. Press your low back into the floor as you drive the weights back overhead to tap the floor, with only a slight bend in your elbows, then drive them back up toward the ceiling.

Alternating toe tap crunches: Lying on your back, reach feet and arms (holding the weights) straight up toward the ceiling. Crunch up and reach the right weight to left toes, then crunch to reach left weight to right toes.

Curtsy lunges: Holding the weights, step to the right and swing left leg behind you and bend right knee into curtsy, reaching the left weight towards your right toes. Repeat on the other side. Do five on each side, 10 reps total.

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every Monday right here on Be Well Philly.

