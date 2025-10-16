A New Kind of Game Night: Time Mission Brings Team-Based Adventure to Philly

Assemble your team and race through time-travel “portals” — cracking codes, dodging lasers, solving puzzles, and tackling physical challenges — before the clock runs out.

Philadelphia is about to get a new addition to our growing lineup of immersive entertainment: Time Mission, a fast-paced team challenge, is opening in Center City this Friday, October 17th.

So, what exactly is Time Mission? Think part escape room, part problem-solving game, part sci-fi adventure. Teams of two to five players get RFID wristbands to track their gameplay, then enter a sort of choose-your-own-adventure hallway of more than 25 doors to “portals.”

Each “portal” is its own game, and they span past, present, and future. You’ll be in an Egyptian tomb circa 2020 B.C. in one room, then an “orbital pit” full of exercise balls in the year 1898. In each, you have to complete a physical or mental challenge: Crack secret codes, dodge lasers, solve riddles, climb the walls, and even engage in a little “floor is lava” exercise. There’s no set order to do them in, and you can replay ones you like (or are particularly good at, if you’re trying to rack up points).

Know Before You Go

Every challenge is timed, every move counts, and your team earns points of “Momentium” as you race against the clock to power the time machine. Each portal takes about one to five minutes, and Time Mission says groups typically do 15 to 20 portals in 90 minutes.

You pay based on time and per person — 60 minutes runs you $35 per person; you get 90 minutes for $40 and 120 minutes for $45. If you’re looking to save some money, there’s a weekday family deal (Mondays through Thursdays) that knocks off $5 per person. It’s best to reserve your time slot online, though walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

Be sure to wear sneakers and clothes you can move in, since some of the games can get pretty physical — though you can avoid the ones that are more exerting if your team isn’t feeling it. Each “portal” has a preview screen with levels in four categories — brain, strength, coordination, and speed — so you know what’ll be expected of you if you choose to tap in and play.

Time Mission is nominally located at 1530 Chestnut Street, but that’ll take you to a vacant building. The actual entrance is on 16th Street.