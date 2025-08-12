Philly Levels Up: The Newest Wave of Indoor Fun and Games

VR, F1 racing, darts, and more — Philly’s newest hangouts are made for play.

It all started last year, when Puttshack took over 26,000 square feet of Liberty Place with its high-tech mini golf bar concept from across the pond. The balls had microchips. The whole thing was neon-lit. There were little stands for your cocktails at each hole. Philly was entering a new era of “competitive socializing,” and this chapter was just getting started. Barcade expanded to Center City. Libertee Grounds expanded its own footprint. And more was coming from out of town.

In the past few months, Philly has been the landing place for indoor fun and games concepts aimed largely at adults — they usually include on-site bars — and are perfect for groups. So, if you’re looking for something a little outside the box — but very much indoors, because summer — for your next night out with friends, here’s what’s new to do in Philly.

1417 Walnut Street

Opened this past May, Flight Club reimagines the centuries-old game of darts with interactive twists that make it faster, flashier, and a whole lot more social. There are six different multiplayer game modes, and you don’t have to worry about math because the tracking software scores your game automatically. Win a round, and an instant-replay camera captures your shot — and you’ll get your “stories” emailed to you later in the form of photos and videos. But above all, I was not ready for how cute and Alice in Wonderland-y this new Best of Philly-winning dart parlor is. When you think of playing darts in a bar, you don’t exactly expect fancy dog paintings, tea sets, and a carousel horse — not to mention craft cocktails — but the vibes here are pure whimsy.

Group size: Social darts is for two to 12 people; book a private event for 13 or more.

Reservations: Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Kid-friendly? Well … it’s darts, so … not really? The official answer is that kids under 12 are not allowed, and kids ages 12 to 17 have to be accompanied by an adult to play. But you’ve got to be age 21 and up to be there after 6 p.m., and Saturdays are 21-and-up all day.

1330 Chestnut Street

This immersive, high-energy spot opened at the end of May, filling its massive 19,000-square-foot space with 80 F1 racing simulators and plenty of TVs for watch parties. With decor like a helmet wall and neon-circuit chandeliers, the vibes evoke the energy of Formula 1 racing without feeling too obvious. Pair that with a swanky bar program — thanks to LP O’Brien, winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters — and it’s a surprisingly elevated night out. And the location doesn’t hurt, either: It’s flanked by Lucky Strike and Barcade’s Center City outpost, so you can do a whole Chestnut Street circuit of fun.

Group size: Opt for head-to-head or team racing if you’re a small to medium group (think two to 18 people). Book a private event for larger groups (up to 120 guests).

Reservations: Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Kid-friendly? No kids allowed after 7 p.m.; earlier in the day, kids have to be at least seven years old to race.

1712 Walnut Street

This full-body virtual reality gaming outfit opened its 60th location near Rittenhouse Square this past April. Assemble your team and select your game — fight zombies, test your skills in Squid Game, slay dragons, and more. Then, don a VR headset, trackers, and haptic vest and step into one of the space’s five “holodecks” lined with 3-D motion-capture cameras and get moving! You’ll work together or against each other, depending on the game, but either way you’ll feel like an action star. (You’ll later be disabused of that when you’re emailed your recap, pairing your team’s real-world motions and reactions with the in-game display, but that’s also really fun to watch.) Note that unlike the other spots on this list, Sandbox VR doesn’t have an on-site bar or restaurant. But you’re right in the middle of Rittenhouse, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding somewhere to grab a drink after your gameplay, which lasts about 30 to 45 minutes.

Group size: Games are designed for up to six players. You can also book larger groups for parties.

Reservations: Book online to select your game and timeslot.

Kid-friendly? While there isn’t a minimum age listed, it’s not great for little kids, just based on the games’ content and skill level — not to mention the size and weight of the equipment. Older tweens and teens would do just fine, though. (When in doubt, pick the pirate game.) Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian physically present to sign a waiver.

1218 Chestnut Street

As someone with anxiety, I’ve never been big on escape room-type outings, but as a ‘90s kid who grew up on Nickelodeon, the prospect of being slimed was too much to resist. That’s just one of the 60-minute “Bomb Mission” experiences you can pick from — the others are foam or paint — when you begin your Beat the Bomb adventure. That’s the final round, though, and you’ll get a hazmat suit to protect your clothes/hair/dignity. Leading up to that, you earn “time” by advancing through five high-tech video game rooms with your team, solving problems and working together along the way. (Well, ideally. Let’s just say I don’t love the person I became at Beat the Bomb with my daughter and her friends.) Perhaps “video games” is a bit of a misnomer; it’s more like you’re inside the game, thanks to technology like lasers, projection-wall mapping, RFID readers, touch screens, and motion sensors. Your success in those rooms means more time to disarm the final “bomb” and avoid the slime/paint/foam blasting you. But then, what did you come here for? Of course you’re going to get messy (and their historic win percentages are very low). They’ll even film it for you to relive (and post) later. Afterward, hit up the on-site Bomb Bar for a drink, and keep the fun going in the arcade bays.

Group size: Games are for teams of four to six people. You can also book larger group for parties.

Reservations: It’s best to book online to pick your game and timeslot, but they do take walk-ins if there’s availability.

Kid-friendly? Yes, for ages eight and up, though the games aren’t made any easier for kids. (And because of that, for ages eight and nine, an adult must be present — and buy a ticket). Ages 10 to 16 can play without an adult in the game, but an adult must remain on the premises. And for teens under 18, a parent or guardian must sign a waiver, either in person on-site or in advance online.

258 South 15th Street

If the rest of the entries on this list just feel a little too high-tech to you, you’ve come to the right place. The space formerly known as Howl at the Moon transformed into a bar combining live jazz in the front (Wednesdays through Saturdays) and an old-school game hall in the back. We’re talking pool, ping-pong, foosball, shuffleboard … and also some board games thrown in for good measure. (But $2 to borrow an Uno deck? Really?) As for food and drink, expect standard bar fare — plus dollar dogs during Phillies games!

Group size: Whatevs.

Reservations: No; games are first come, first served. Games are charged per player, by the minute.

Kid-friendly? Nah.