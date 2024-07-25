Where to Celebrate the Paris Olympics Around Philly

From themed food specials to watch parties to photo ops and more, here are the best places to celebrate the Summer Games.

The Olympics kick off in Paris on Friday, July 26th and run through August 11th with so much to see — and plenty of Philly athletes on Team USA. From themed food specials to watch parties and to photo ops and more, here are the best places to celebrate the Summer Olympics around Philadelphia.

For the first weekend of the Olympics, FrayLife is coming to Dilworth Park with an air-conditioned hub for watching the Games and a schedule of activities for you to channel your inner Olympian. There’ll be everything from a breakdancing clinic to an old-school field day with tug-of-war and dizzy bat! Plus, music, a bar, face-painting and lots more. And the hub opens early (with coffee) for watch parties, because time zones. See the full schedule here.

July 26th-28th, Dilworth Park, 1 South 15th Street.

Heading down the Shore? Ocean Casino Resort has an elaborate Olympics-themed pop-up bar running all summer long. Medal Bar features lots of screens for watching the Games, photo ops like a medal podium and plenty of red, white and blue decor. And, of course, there are themed cocktails — with names like “Morning in Paris” and “Winning is a Big Dill” (a pickle-juice martini). Oh, and the “Gold Medal” cocktail actually comes with a gold medal. (It’s not real, of course — you have to be an Olympian for that.)

Runs through September 2nd, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Comcast is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics, with the events airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock (7,000 hours of live events, according to our guide!). So the Comcast campus is transforming into a hub for the public to watch on a giant screen, and enjoy photo ops and other activations throughout the games.

Beginning July 26th, fans can pose for photos with a 20-foot-long display of the Olympic Rings as well as their Eiffel Tower replica that’s been counting down till the Olympics all season long. Both of those activations will be on the Comcast Center plaza throughout the games. They will also stream live action on a giant screen on the plaza every weekday from July 26th through August 9th. Miss some of the action? The Comcast Experience Wall will feature highlights every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Some of the restaurants at the Comcast Center — like the French-inspired Café Click — are also planning some special French-themed treats. Check out their Instagram as they announce more.

July 26th-August 11th, Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard.

This Old City wine bar is featuring two different wine flights to celebrate the Olympics. The $38 “Olympic Flight to France” honors the Games’ host nation with a five-label, all-French flight of wines ranging from a biodynamic Alsatian Riesling blend to a Château Toulifaut merlot. The second flight, called “We Are the Champions,” is inspired by some Olympic hopefuls’ home countries. That one is $36, and includes five wines ranging from a South African sangiovese to an Argentinian cab/malbec. Cheers!

July 26th-August 11th, Panorama, 14 Front Street.

With all eyes on Paris, it’s this East Passyunk’s French restaurant’s time to shine. So, they’re offering a special “hyper-seasonal” tasting menu created by executive chef Alex Nissley, only available for the duration of the Olympics. The $95 prix-fixe showcases “the epitome of French gastronomy,” with dishes like confit rabbit tortellini and a Valrhona chocolate soufflé.

July 26th-August 11th, Townsend, 1623 East Passyunk Avenue.

Cheer on Team USA (or the host country, actually … same colors) with a red, white and blue slushy Firecracker cocktail inspired by the eponymous popsicle. The $16 drink’s tricolor blend? Vodka, Meyer lemon, cherry, and blue Curaçao.

July 26th-August 11th, Patchwork, 1620 Chancellor Street.

Sadly, putt-putt is not an Olympic sport. But this mini-golf restaurant is still getting in on the fun. They’ve got 15 TVs throughout the space so you won’t miss the action while you’re dining on French-inspired steak frites. After your round, cool off with “Red, White & Boozy” jello shots: layered red, white and blue Jello shots made with vanilla vodka, blue raspberry and strawberry jellos and condensed milk.

July 26th-August 11th, Libertee Grounds, 1600 West Girard Avenue.

Leave it to Evil Genius to come up with a beer tie-in for every occasion. The Olympics are no different: They’ve got this limited-edition “red, blonde, and blue” ale brewed with raspberry and blueberry flavors exclusively at their Fishtown taproom ($13.25 for a 32-ounce crowler). They’ll be showing the Games every day at the taproom, where you can also enjoy a pint of their celebratory ale in person. And if you’re still looking for a way to channel that competitive spirit once the Olympics are through, they’ve got the Summer Beerlympics planned for Saturday, August 17th. Form a four-person team and compete in lawn games like giant beer pong, cornhole and shuffleboard. Each winning player gets a $50 gift card.

Evil Genius, 1727 North Front Street.

Another great place to watch the Games, Craft Hall has five Olympics-inspired cocktails — one for each ring — with names like “100 Meter Dash,” “Butterfly Stroke,” and “Finish Line,” no less. Check out the menu here.

July 26th-August 11th, Craft Hall, 901 North Delaware Avenue.

Rep Team USA with coastal stripes, flag graphics, and sporty silhouettes in this limited-edition patriotic collection from the South Philly boutique.

August Moon, 1729 East Passyunk Avenue.

One of this year’s Best of Philly winners, Philly-based Boathouse Sports always crafts high-quality athletic apparel with cool, old-school vibes. And their Olympics collection is no exception, with nods to both Team USA and host city Paris. Our favorite? The classic Stevenson jacket with an Olympics twist.

Available online.

When the Olympics kick off in Paris, Olympic athletes will receive goody bags of skin-care products from none other than Philadelphia’s Danuta Mieloch. We love her Danucera line at Rescue Spa, and now it’s going to be keeping Olympians looking their best. Want to get a little gold-medal glow? The Summer Olympic gift bags include Danucera’s Cerabalm, D22 Tonic, and Master Mask — all available at Rescue Spa’s Rittenhouse location.

Rescue Spa, 1811 Walnut Street.