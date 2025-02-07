These Philly Spots Want to Get Your Pets in on the Super Bowl Action

From Puppy Bowls to adoption events, your furry friends are covered.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

What a time to be alive. The city is awash in Eagles joy. The buildings are green. The food is green. City Hall’s lawn is a giant Eagles logo.

But that’s not enough, because four-legged Philadelphians are getting in on the fun, too.

No, I’m not talking about Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl — though I am, of course, rooting for Saquon Barky. Go, Team Ruff! — but some meetups closer to home where your own pups can compete for gridiron glory. Or, more accurately, run around and look cute with other cute dogs. Here’s where to get in on the action — or find a furry companion of your own.

Salty Paws On Friday, the Rittenhouse doggie ice cream parlor will have a Pup-er Bowl party with Nayana Photography on site offering Eagles-themed mini sessions. Can’t make it? Come by all weekend, and your dog will get a free piece of cake! They’ve also got adorable apparel, treats, and toys for your dogs for sale.

February 7th, 1-5 p.m., Salty Paws, 211 South 17th Street.

Craft Hall’s Bark Bowl For its fourth year, Craft Hall is creating an indoor turf (with little goalposts!) and spreading around plenty of toys for puppy playtime. Dogs will be called into play for 10-minute intervals, sorted by size. There will also be a special “Yappy Hour” menu with $1 from each drink sold benefiting the PSPCA — plus football-themed food. Don’t have a dog? The PSPCA will be on site with adoptable pups looking for a home. RSVP online.

February 8th, 1-4 p.m., Craft Hall, 901 North Delaware Avenue.

Puppy Party at Manatawny Still Works Manatawny’s Pottstown location is teaming up with Mostly Muttz to bring adoptable dogs to the bar, along with drink specials and more furry fun.

February 8th, 2-4 p.m., Manatawny Still Works, 320 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown.

Doggy Yoga at Love City Brewing This one isn’t BYO pup — the only dogs allowed are from Philly Rescue Angels. First, come for a 45-minute mixed-level yoga class while rescue pups roam around. Then enjoy a 15-minute “snuggasana” with them. Guests 21 and over will also get a pint after class in the tasting room. And if that’s not enough puppy fun for you, Love City is also hosting a Puppy Bowl that afternoon. It’s “Kibble Krew” vs. “Wet Nose Nation” for an hour-long competition — you can snuggle with the pups for 10 minutes between each quarter, too! Tickets are available for one or both of the day’s events online.

February 9th, noon-3 p.m., Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton Street.

Boozy Mutt’s Wooder Bowl For the second year in a row, ACCT Philly is teaming up with the Boozy Mutt for a full day of puppy and football fun. First, from 10 to 11 a.m., ACCT will be on site for an adoptable dog meet-and-greet. Note that no public dogs are allowed at this time. Then, your dogs are invited to join in the fun starting at 11:30 a.m. First, there will be a scavenger hunt with giveaways. Then at 2 p.m., it’s time to watch the Puppy Bowl, and at 6:30 p.m., the Super Bowl. This is a great game day option if you don’t want to leave your furry friends behind.

February 9th, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., The Boozy Mutt, 2639 Poplar Street.