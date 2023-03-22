Latchkey, East Passyunk’s ’80s and ’90s-Focused Vinyl Shop, Plans a Pop-Up Vintage Market

Come by this weekend for “everything from punk-rock knitwear to bondage-themed Gremlins art,” plus owner Marc Faletti’s lyric-centric upcycled clothing line.

“It’ll be like hanging at the mall in the ‘80s, except it’s all cool kids and no bullies.”

That’s how Latchkey’s Instagram describes the nostalgic record store’s first-ever makers market planned for this weekend. We’ve been fans of the East Passyunk haven for ‘80s and ‘90s vinyl and memorabilia since it opened last summer — we even gave it a Best of Philly award. What can we say? We’re cool kids, not bullies.

So when we heard that owner Marc Faletti was not only curating a showcase of local artisans, but that the lineup also included Faletti’s own line of upcycled and repurposed clothing, Lyrical Vintage, we just had to learn more. The market will take place March 25th and 26th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latchkey (1502 East Passyunk Avenue).

“For my money, Philly’s the most creative city in the country when it comes to upcycled and alternative fashion, art and home goods. I just want to bring a little of that energy to the shop, and so I started approaching some of my favorite makers,” Faletti tells us. It started with one of the market’s vendors, Diswax Candles — a Philly-based brand of small batch, hand-poured scented candles with punk-themed labels. Ashley Johnson, the artisan behind that brand, connected Faletti with other like-minded vendors, creating what’s sure to be a truly unique shopping experience. The mix includes “everything from punk-rock knitwear to bondage-themed Gremlins art,” he says.

In addition to Diswax, the market will also include crocheted clothing by Cult Ties, hand-dyed band tees from Church Dust, artwork by Katie Hidalgo, and medicinal mushroom products by Cellar Door Fungus. Also joining the lineup? Faletti’s label: Lyrical Vintage. The line includes repurposed shirts with text inspired by his favorite musicians — from Green Day to Mary J. Blige — pressed into the fabric. “I love a great remix or mashup,” Faletti says. “With our Lyrical Vintage clothing, we wanted to apply that same energy to vintage tees, plaids and pearl snaps.”

The pop-up market’s offerings will join Latchkey’s already eclectic mix of vintage tunes, vintage jewelry, and vintage-inspired memorabilia and self-care items. To Faletti, it’s a perfect fit: “Most of us latchkey kids grew up as DIYers, so making or transforming stuff on our own is just part of who we are. Also, remixes and mashups are some of the most fun parts of music culture. I love seeing that same energy applied to fashion, art, candles and more.”