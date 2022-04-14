Dilworth Park’s Roller Rink Returns for Spring

Roller skate outside City Hall starting April 22nd, plus more springtime fun at Dilworth.

Last year, Dilworth Park debuted a bright, retro-style roller skating rink for the spring, and we loved it, hoping in Best of Philly that it would become an annual tradition like the park’s winter ice skating rink. Well, our prayers have been answered, because the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is set to return to Dilworth Park on Friday, April 22nd and will run through July 17th.

We noticed today that the rink is already under construction, reprising its old-school checkerboard floor. Lucky Dog Studio is again responsible for the design, though this year they are planning an overhead installation of multi-colored beach balls in place of last year’s hula hoops.

Even more news: For those looking to beat the unseasonable heat, the spray-ground is already turned on! While much of it will be covered by the roller rink, the popular, interactive fountain will remain active on either side.

In addition to the recreational features, there will be an Air Grille beer garden featuring cocktails, beer, and food like fish tacos, cheesesteak egg rolls and a fluffernutter churro (*drools*). The Dilworth Park Café will also remain open with a variety of snack options.

Special Events

It all kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a performance by local skate troupe Great on Skates at 11:30 a.m. next Friday, April 22nd. The first public skate session will be held afterward, at 12:15 p.m. Great on Skates will be back that night for a roller dance party!

On May 14th, a Harry Potter-themed Wizards and Witches Skate will bring magical activities, giveaways, themed food (Butterbeer, anyone?), and even roller Quidditch. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Then, on June 4th, there will be a family-friendly Pride Skate including interactive performances on the rink and special menu items. Everyone is encouraged to dress in rainbow to show support of the LGBTQ+ community.

On the afternoon of July 9th, don your ugliest holiday shirt for Christmas in July, including kids’ crafts, skating Santa (who will stop to pose for pictures), and even a “snow” shower.

In addition to these one-off special events, Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. will be Rewind at the Rink. DJ Beezy will spin tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s, and Great on Skates will return to perform. Plus, throwback lawn games!

Know Before You Go

Skating sessions are available in one-hour blocks, and advance tickets are highly recommended. Limited in-person sales may be offered on-site, but popular times (like weekends) typically sell out.

Admission is $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; roller skate rental is $5 (or you can bring your own skates and only pay admission). Want to save a few bucks? Book your session on a Monday or Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., when they’re offering a $5 off matinee discount.

Locks and lockers are available to rent for $10 to store your shoes and other belongings. Socks are required, and will not be available on-site, so be sure to bring your own.

The Rothman Rink will be open seven days a week, Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.