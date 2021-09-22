Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia Opens In Fishtown In November

Here's the full concert lineup.

Brooklyn Bowl, the popular New York City music venue/bowling alley, is opening a Philadelphia location in Fishtown on November 4th.

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia will hold 1,000 people. Want to bowl? There will be 24 lanes. Want to drink? Think cocktails and craft beers. Want to eat? Brooklyn Bowl is known for its fried chicken platters as well as plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. (Full menu here.) Want to hear live music and DJs? Expect several concerts each week featuring everyone from Philly native Questlove (a regular at the flagship location) to Led Zeppelin and Grateful Dead tribute bands to from-out-of-nowhere throwbacks like the Spin Doctors. (See below for the current Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia lineup.)

This is the fourth location for Brooklyn Bowl, which has partnered with concert promoting giant Live Nation. The first Brooklyn Bowl opened in, yes, Brooklyn in 2009 and the company has since added locations in Las Vegas and Nashville.

“They’re using the name Brooklyn in Philadelphia?” one friend asked me when I mentioned the opening to him. Sure, Las Vegas and Nashville might be happy to welcome something with Brooklyn in the name, but will Philly? Maybe we’re over that whole %[email protected]# you, New York! mentality. Time will tell.

The address for Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is 1009 Canal Street, putting it right next door to Fillmore Philadelphia and Punch Line Philly.

Below, all of the Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia shows that go on sale this Friday at noon.

November 4-6: Bowlive feat. Soulive w/ George Porter Jr.

November 4: DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train: Hometown Philly Edition (late show)

November 5: DJ Logic (late show)

November 6: The Jerry Dance Party ft. DJ JerrBrother (late show)

November 11: Antibalas

November 12: Gimme Gimme Disco – A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA

November 14: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of The Grateful Dead for Kids & More ft. Steal Your Peach

November 16-17: The Slip

November 18: The Wild Feathers

November 19: Best Night Ever: One Direction + Jonas Brothers Dance Party

November 20: Keller & the Keels

November 26: City of the Sun

November 27: Talib Kweli LIVE with Full Band!

December 3: Turkuaz

December 4: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

December 10: Taylor Swift Night

December 11: The God MC Rakim

December 12: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Phish for Kids & More ft. Uncle Ebenezer

December 17: Splintered Sunlight

December 18: Nick Perri with special guest Walt Lafty

December 23: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

December 30-31: New Year’s Eve Celebration with Spafford

January 14: The Spin Doctors

February 11: Emo Night Brooklyn

February 12: The Floozies

February 15: Yola

February 17: Gangstagrass

March 4: TAUK

March 10: Red Baraat Festival of Colors

March 17: Dylan Scott

March 23: Dirty Dozen Brass Band + Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

April 1-2: Lettuce

April 5: L’Impératrice

April 9: The Greyboy Allstars

April 15-16: Twiddle

April 21: Easy Star All-Stars: Return of the 420

May 5: Grateful Shred