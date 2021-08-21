5 Dreamy, Totally Driveable Weekend Getaways in New York State

The Empire State is full of luxurious, innovative and serene destinations that feel like they’re a world away.

It’s not all Times Square, traffic and tunnels. The Empire State is full of luxurious, innovative and serene destinations no matter what you’re looking for. And since it’s all within driving distance, you won’t be looking for long.

A longtime leafy weekend escape for New York City-dwellers, the Hudson Valley is also a haven for creatives. Make the three-hour drive northeast from Philly to find art galleries, antiques shops, and a flourishing farm-to-table restaurant scene — all along the scenic Hudson River. Keep reading here.

The best part of New York City doesn’t even feel like a city. The onetime military base just 800 yards off Manhattan has gotten a major makeover and now has green spaces and bike trails, plus new bars, ­restaurants, a spa — all you need to feel miles away from city life. Keep reading here.

This chain of more than 1,800 tree-capped islands dotting the St. Lawrence River makes an ideal home base for water sports. Keep reading here.

Seventeen-mile-long Chautauqua Lake anchors this under-the-radar (to Philadelphians, anyway) region of western New York, where it’s easy to find fun any time of year. Keep reading here.

Roughly five hours northwest of Philly, this region is known for its 11 narrow lakes with dozens of encircling wineries. While the vineyards have the deepest roots, other trails — highlighting breweries, distilleries, even ice-cream shops and dairy farms — make this a foodie destination. Keep reading here.

Published as “Escape to New York” in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.