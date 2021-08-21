Guides

5 Dreamy, Totally Driveable Weekend Getaways in New York State

The Empire State is full of luxurious, innovative and serene destinations that feel like they’re a world away.

new york weekend getaway

Morgan House at the Inns of Aurora in the Finger Lakes, one spot that’s ideal for a New York weekend getaway.

It’s not all Times Square, traffic and tunnels. The Empire State is full of luxurious, innovative and serene destinations no matter what you’re looking for. And since it’s all within driving distance, you won’t be looking for long.

Weekending in Hudson Valley: An Artsy Escape With Outdoor Galleries and Andy Warhol Masterpieces

hudson valley

The Maker Hotel conservatory in Hudson. Photograph by Francine Zaslow

A longtime leafy weekend escape for New York City-dwellers, the Hudson Valley is also a haven for creatives. Make the three-hour drive northeast from Philly to find art galleries, antiques shops, and a flourishing farm-to-table restaurant scene — all along the scenic Hudson River. Keep reading here.

Weekending on Governors Island: Green Spaces, Restaurants, and Spas Just a Stone’s Throw From Manhattan

governors island

Go on a New York weekend getaway to Governors Island. Photograph by Maremagnum/Getty Images

The best part of New York City doesn’t even feel like a city. The onetime military base just 800 yards off Manhattan has gotten a major makeover and now has green spaces and bike trails, plus new bars, ­restaurants, a spa — all you need to feel miles away from city life. Keep reading here.

Weekending in The Thousand Islands: Fun on the Water With Kayaking, Boat Tours and a Harbor Hotel

the thousand islands

Boldt Castle in the Thousand Islands. Photograph by George Fischer

This chain of more than 1,800 tree-capped islands dotting the St. Lawrence River makes an ideal home base for water sports. Keep reading here.

Weekending in Chautauqua Lake: A Lucille Ball Museum, Breweries and a Year-Round Resort Hotel

Chautauqua Lake

Dockside at Chautauqua Lake. Photograph by Dean Hammel/Shutterstock

Seventeen-mile-long Chautauqua Lake anchors this under-the-radar (to Philadelphians, anyway) region of western New York, where it’s easy to find fun any time of year. Keep reading here.

Weekending in the Finger Lakes: The Storied Wineries Are Just the Beginning of This Culinary Wonderland

finger lakes

Seneca Lake pier in Watkins Glen. Photograph by Peter Unger/Getty Images

Roughly five hours northwest of Philly, this region is known for its 11 narrow lakes with dozens of encircling wineries. While the vineyards have the deepest roots, other trails — highlighting breweries, distilleries, even ice-cream shops and dairy farms — make this a foodie destination. Keep reading here.

Published as “Escape to New York” in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

