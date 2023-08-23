Philadelphia Magazine’s 2023 Influencer Awards

On Thursday, August 17th, Philadelphia magazine hosted its first Influencer Awards presented by Bacardí. More than 200 guests gathered at Cescaphe's newest venue, The Switch House at the Battery, for delicious food, drinks and entertainment.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

On Thursday, August 17th Philadelphia magazine hosted its first Influencer Awards presented by Bacardi. Over 200 guests gathered at Cescaphe’s newest venue The Switch House at the Battery for delicious food, drinks and entertain while announcing the 2023 award winners.

Congratulations to all of our honorees!

People’s Choice: @jasminewiin

Emerging: @kait_touch_this

Fashion presented by @primark.usa: @janesha.moore

Food presented by @coppolawine: @josheatsphilly

Health and Wellness: @jacklyn.fit

Home and Design presented by @thebatteryphl: @bymeghang

Lifestyle presented by @xfinity: @lindseystackhouse_

Nano: @joo.lia

Travel presented by @go_laurelhighlands: @pustika_samaddar

Influencer of the Year presented by @bacardi: @bran_flakezz

All photos by Theresa Regan.