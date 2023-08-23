Philadelphia Magazine’s 2023 Influencer Awards
On Thursday, August 17th Philadelphia magazine hosted its first Influencer Awards presented by Bacardi. Over 200 guests gathered at Cescaphe’s newest venue The Switch House at the Battery for delicious food, drinks and entertain while announcing the 2023 award winners.
Congratulations to all of our honorees!
People’s Choice: @jasminewiin
Emerging: @kait_touch_this
Fashion presented by @primark.usa: @janesha.moore
Food presented by @coppolawine: @josheatsphilly
Health and Wellness: @jacklyn.fit
Home and Design presented by @thebatteryphl: @bymeghang
Lifestyle presented by @xfinity: @lindseystackhouse_
Nano: @joo.lia
Travel presented by @go_laurelhighlands: @pustika_samaddar
Influencer of the Year presented by @bacardi: @bran_flakezz
All photos by Theresa Regan.