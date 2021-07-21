Feeling Lucky? Here’s the Ultimate Getaway Weekend in Atlantic City, and It Could Be Yours

Let’s be honest. After the long, cold winter, we all deserve a weekend away—but without the hassle of airports and long drives. So why not make a break for Atlantic City? That’s right, it’s time to find your best swimwear and practice your poker face, because you’re going to the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Here are all the details, so you just have to pack your bags.

First, of course, you’ll need a room. You might consider the One Bedroom Suite, which features a guest powder room and living room complete with a sectional sofa and flat screen TV, plus floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the corner displaying views of the ocean and city. It’s truly fit for royalty.

Speaking of fit for royalty, at Ocean Casino Resort you can reserve a Cocoon at The Cabanas at Ocean for a private poolside experience during the day. They’re outfitted with plush day beds and cocoon seats that face the ocean. With this reservation, you’ll have access to two private pools and jacuzzi just beside the ocean as well as a dedicated server who will tend to your food and beverage needs.

Or, if you’re looking for a more upbeat party vibe, check out HQ2 Beachclub. The city’s only true Vegas-style day life venue features a world class DJ lineup this summer including Tchami on July 31, Tiesto on August 21 and Jonathan Peters with Oscar G on August 28.

But before the sun is high enough in the sky for pool time, take advantage of Ocean’s 40,000-square-foot Exhale Spa and Bathhouse. The Himalayan salt grotto, jacuzzi and jetted pool complement treatments like restorative facials, professional waxing and invigorating massages for an overall spa experience that lives up to its name.

After your day in the sun, get ready to place your bets and experience one of Atlantic City’s newest casinos with an extensive variety of table games, over 1,500 state-of-the-art slot machines, The Cove high limit slot area and the brand new high limit table games pit—which features a prime ocean view. You can also bet on sports at the William Hill Sportsbook in the heart of the gaming floor, which is surrounded by an incredible panoramic video wall.

For your meals, start by treating yourself with a visit to Amada, which offers breathtaking ocean views with a Spanish ambience and rustic-chic, tapas-style cuisine. Don’t miss the lobster paella, and gin and tonic bar—a choice between seven gins, six tonics and four garnishes to completely personalize your cocktail. Plus, the Chef is none other than Jose Garces, Philly’s own Iron Chef superstar. His tasting menu goes on and on in the best way, offering highlights from the kitchen that will blow you away.

For your next evening’s dinner, you can experience American Cut, an Atlantic City steakhouse that will welcome you with its warm and relaxing atmosphere and stunning ocean views. Their specialties will make your mouth water—we’re talking Surf & Turf, Tomahawk Chop for two and Pastrumi Rub Salmon. They also offer an extensive wine list and scotch selection, and a list of unique, edgy cocktails like the Smoke On The Water, the restaurant’s signature smoked old fashioned.

Finally, finish out your nights with some dancing and attentive table service at HQ2 Nightclub, which brings highly sought-after global DJs, performers and celebrity appearances to Atlantic City, right next to the Atlantic City boardwalk. It’s a two-level club with a Main Nightclub and Mezzanine that suits a variety of nightlife experiences.

Here’s the best part of all: if you enter the sweepstakes happening right now until September 19, with drawings on July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept 20, you could win this entire itinerary package. It’s a $5,000 getaway, and it could be yours—we’re not bluffing. So go to Ocean and go for the win!

