The Founder of Josh Cellars Wines Shares His Best Advice for Summer Sipping

One of the best ways to end a summer work day—or non-work day—is by opening a new bottle of wine and pouring a fresh glass. It’s symbolic of the switch from work to relaxation, especially as the sun starts to set over Philly and the long day comes to a close. That means, as the days keep getting hotter, the most important question for all Philadelphians is: what’s the ultimate summer drink?

Finding the perfect summer wine isn’t easy, but who better to ask advice from than Joseph Carr, founder of beloved Josh Cellars wine brand. Here, Carr shares the details of his favorite summer wine choices— including his personal favorite varietals and pairings—so that your evening libations and weekend outdoor dinner parties can reach their full potential.

What’s your go-to wine during the summer?

During the warm weather months, I typically reach for one of our chilled white wines. I look for selections that are refreshing and crisp, perfect for al fresco dining throughout the summer.

Do you enjoy red wine during the warm weather months as well?

While many people typically associate red wines with colder weather, a full-bodied selection like Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon is actually a great option to serve at summer barbecues. With dark fruit flavors of black cherry and blackberry accented by vanilla and toasted oak, Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon is rich and balanced. The full-bodied flavors in this wine pair well with grilled favorites like steak, burgers and brisket.

What other red wines do you recommend for the summer?

Josh Cellars Reserve tier features more great summer red selections including our North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon and Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. These wines are bold and complex, perfect with BBQ sauces, rubs and smoked meats.

Do you have any favorite summertime food pairings?

With balanced flavors of bright citrus, honey and hints of juicy peach, Josh Cellars Chardonnay is one of my favorite white wines to serve alongside summer meals, especially grilled fish and chicken with herbs. Our Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio is also a great option. It is fresh and bright, perfect to enjoy with appetizers like charcuterie and fresh bruschetta.

What is your favorite wine for summer get-togethers?

Summer is also full of celebrations, so I always like to have Josh Cellars Prosecco on hand to serve at outdoor events and backyard parties. Our prosecco has refreshing flavors of ripe pear and green apples with a light effervescence. It is the perfect bubbly selection to share with family and friends, best served alongside fresh oysters and seafood or used in a brunch mimosa or Bellini.

Tell us about the Josh Cellars brand. What is its origin story?

I created Josh Cellars as a tribute to my dad, Josh. I was inspired by his work ethic and dedication and began selling Josh Cellars wines out of the back of my truck in 2007. Born out of gratitude for my father, Josh Cellars has now grown into one of America’s most popular premium wine brands.

What characterizes Josh wines?

Our wines are just like my dad—bold, well-balanced and approachable. We focus on producing easy-drinking selections, perfect for enjoying with family and friends.

Josh Cellars wines are sourced from vineyards across California, and some in Italy. We now offer a portfolio of wines including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Legacy Red Blend, Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé and Pinot Grigio. We also offer a more premium Reserve tier of fine wines produced in California’s North Coast and Paso Robles regions.

