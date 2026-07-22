Big Changes at River Twice, One of Philly’s Best Restaurants

The East Passyunk restaurant is taking over the space next door, adding a bar, more seats, and an à la carte menu.

Here’s some really big news for burger lovers, cocktail drinkers, cheese nerds, and all you South Philly gastronauts jealous of the constant restaurant openings being announced in places other than your ‘hood.

Randy and Amanda Rucker’s River Twice — one of the absolute gems of the East Passyunk restaurant scene for years now, and more recently lauded as one of our brand-new Michelin-recommended restaurants — is expanding.

They’re taking over the recently abandoned Manatawny Stillworks space right next door and building a full-service bar — a move that will effectively double the footprint of a restaurant which, being honest, was never quite big enough for all the brilliant ideas, good food, and dedicated fans that crowded in for pretty much every service.

According to the Ruckers’ plan, they’ll have the tasting-menu-driven dining room on one side while, on the other, they’ll build out a new bar, including 24 additional seats (13 at the bar, the rest at tables and a standing rail) that’s supposed to be “a more casual, walk-in destination” for the neighborhood.

River Twice’s GM and beverage director, Jhazmyn Wallace, will be in charge of the new curated cocktail menu and wine list. And there’ll be a whole separate bar menu as well, which will offer some of River Twice’s favorites (like the shrimp toast and ricotta beignets), plus oyster crudos, nightly cheese selections from The Farm At Doe Run, and the legendary Mother Rucker burger which, previously, has only been available on limited (and sometimes totally random) occasions.

Beyond the additional seating, regular access to the Mother Rucker is what’s going to get most people excited about this spot. But for me, it’s the cheese thing. And also the shrimp toasts.

Anyway, along with the new real estate, it looks like the tasting menu at River Twice will be transitioning to a five-course experience, plus canapés. And, if you ask for it, you can have the tasting menu served to you at the bar — which is a nice touch for walk-ins who are looking for something more than just a burger and a beer. It’s basically adding the potential for 13 new tasting-menu seats, which is no small thing. Though I gotta say, I’m just as interested in seeing how the River Twice crew handles a lighter, more casual bar menu — because some of Randy’s best plates have been the small ones, or those based on exploring simple, everyday things like burgers, toasts and hash browns.

River Twice “has always been rooted in the idea that change is inevitable,” according to Randy. “This expansion feels like the next natural chapter in that journey. It gives us the opportunity to continue evolving, explore new ideas, and create new ways for guests to experience River Twice.”

As of now, the plan is to have the new expansion up and running by the fall. As always, I’ll be keeping an eye on things to see how that timeline shakes out. And with any luck, a couple months from now, we can all meet down at the new spot for some cheese, a couple drinks, and Mother Ruckers for everyone.