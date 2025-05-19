Our 2025 Top Real Estate Producers List Is Here

When it comes to the local housing market, these folks know how to close the deal. Our annual look at the region’s best-performing real estate agents.

If you’re considering moving, you know the real estate market has been rough for buyers: rising prices, limited inventory, increased mortgage rates. What you might not know is the best person to help you navigate the situation. Well, here’s some excellent news: Our all-new list of Philly’s top real estate producers is here.

About the List

Our roundup of top real estate producers includes agents in the Philadelphia region whose sales volumes were among the highest in 2024, based on data supplied by Bright MLS. Those who met the individual sales threshold of $9.5 million are included in alphabetical order, with their primary office locations and phone numbers.