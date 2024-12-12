Jawdropper of the Week: Ultra-Modern Glass House in Gladwyne

Philip Johnson would be green with envy. Maybe green enough to match the trees that envelop this minimalist mansion.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The most famous glass house in the country is the one architect Philip Johnson designed for himself outside New Canaan, Connecticut, in 1949. This National Historic Landmark sits on a huge lot shielded by trees from the world around it in order to protect its owner’s privacy.

Since it’s now owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, privacy isn’t much of a concern, as you can now tour the Glass House.

Seems it wasn’t that much of a concern for Margot Petropavlovsky and Chloe Taieb, the architects with Paris-based CreativArch who designed this just-completed Gladwyne modern glass house for sale, either.

This should not be too much of a surprise. After all, Gladwyne mansions come in two varieties: Those whose owners want maximum privacy and those whose owners want to Make A Statement.

This Glass House definitely Makes a Statement. It says: “The person who lives here loves to bring both the outside and guests inside.”

Privacy houses sit on lots set well back from the road, accessed by long driveways — like the house next door to this one. Statement houses sit close to the road for all to view. This house is far enough back that prying eyes can’t look right into it but close enough that passers-by can take in its minimalist grandeur.

It’s also close enough to the road for its owner and their guests to enjoy a great view of one of the fairways at the Philadelphia Country Club’s Centennial Course. The thinner tree canopy in front lets everyone take in the view.

Of course, as with any glass house, the primary goal is to make indoors and outdoors one. This house does that beautifully.

You enter through a large door that leads to a foyer with an atrium next to it. Sliding glass doors throughout the main floor, like the ones next to the front door, let the outdoors and indoors become one.

This atrium contains an indoor pool, one of two. This allows you to go swimming all year round.

The sliding glass doors at its rear turn it into a covered outdoor one that flows into the infinity-edge pool facing the landscaped backyard.

To the left of this atrium is a second one over the living room, part of a spacious, open main floor featuring stone imported from India. If you love plants and greenery, think of all the ways you could bring the outside into this space.

Beyond it, an open staircase, one of two, leads to the private quarters. Next to those stairs sit the dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen offers yet more minimalist elegance. Save for its six-burner gas cooktop, its appliances and cabinets hide behind the tall doors you see behind the island. Thus your dinner guests get to dine against a sleek, unfussy, uncluttered backdrop.

Behind the kitchen, a family room features a gas fireplace — and, of course, more full-height windows.

The first floor also contains recreational and fitness facilities. These include a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a wet room. You can also enjoy movies with family and friends in the home theater, which features stadium seating. Finally, one of this Gladwyne modern glass house for sale’s five bedroom suites sits on the main floor.

At the top of the stairs, the atrium overlook could serve as a sculpture gallery as well as a second seating area. Hallways lead from it to the other four bedroom suites.

All four have their own private balconies. The primary one’s balcony lies just beyond — yup — floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around two sides of the room.

Needless to say, one shouldn’t throw stones at or from this house. Yet it’s a stone’s throw from not only the Philadelphia Country Club but also Henry Lane Park and Natural Lands’ Saunders Woods Preserve. Put simply, this house was built for those who love nature as much as they love fine modern design.

And those who work in Conshohocken will find their commute a short one — the borough lies about 15 minutes up Conshohocken State Road. Employment centers along City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd are also close by.

Granted, this Glass House has a lower percentage of glass than the one Philip Johnson built. But it has plenty of it all the same. It also has much more space for living and entertaining, as well as striking minimalist style that blends with its surroundings. That makes a statement as well.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 5 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 15,769

SALE PRICE: $8,495,000

OTHER STUFF: No showings can take place without the listing agent. This house’s sale price was reduced by $1,100,000 on October 9th.

1627 Lafayette Rd., Gladwyne, PA 19035 [Lavinia Smerconish | Compass]