Just (Re)Listed: Modern Condo on the Avenue of the Arts

Completely redone by a chic designer, this very flexible condo channels its building’s modern soul.

Just about anyone around here who follows architecture and design can recall Philadelphia Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron’s review of the Symphony House, Carl Dranoff’s Avenue of the Arts debut.

The raspberry she gave it in 2007, now in the paper’s online archives, took particular note of its Pepto-Bismol-colored exterior.

My beef with the building was slightly different, and back then, I only had a blog that I didn’t post to enough to voice my opinions. But my criticism was that this building so desperately wanted to be modern, but Dranoff and the architect weighed it down with Neoclassical frou-frou and a crown that turned it into a wannabe clone of the Drake nearby.

Saffron held out hope that Dranoff would get better as he went on, and he did: His Arthaus up the block, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, is a stylish modern gem. But maybe, just maybe, he might want to revisit this building someday.

And if and when he does, he might want to consult with Ginger Woods, the architect and designer of this Avenue of the Arts modern condo for sale.

Located on the 16th floor of the Symphony House, it displays the elegant yet modern verve the outside could have had. And it also has a flexible design that can adapt to different situations.

The main living space has an open design that takes advantage of the unit’s many large windows as well as an oak floor whose planks were hand-selected to create a sense of moving grain. Living and dining spaces nestle in each of the main living area’s corners.

The one furthest to the southwest contains the dining room.

Next to it on one side sits the condo’s intimate balcony.

And, of course, it flows into the kitchen on the other. Woods outfitted it with top-drawer appliances that include a restaurant-quality range hood, custom cabinets from Village Handcrafted Cabinetry, and quartzite countertops that won’t burn or stain.

The living room contains two conversation nooks. One of them sits next to the kitchen’s island bar.

A stylish, handcrafted wet bar with a Dolomite countertop and wine fridge also serves the living room.

If you peruse all the photos in the listing, you will note the presence of two bedrooms. This one’s the primary, and like the rest of this Avenue of the Arts modern condo for sale, it’s elegant and modern at the same time.

And its spa-like bathroom features Dolomite vanity countertops and heated floors.

However, the data sheet says this unit has three bedrooms. This is the third one.

It connects to both the main living area and the primary bedroom. It’s outfitted here as a game room, and if you want to entertain a large crowd or have friends over for a game night, this is a good use for it. But it could also serve as a home office or a guest bedroom — just close the folding doors leading to the main living area.

Another feature that will come in handy when entertaining is the second refrigerator-freezer in the second bedroom’s closet.

And you can get storage space for more wine in the building’s wine storage room.

That’s one of the more noteworthy of the Symphony House’s many amenities. You’ll also find a residents’ lounge with a fireplace and a big-screen TV.

There’s also an indoor pool, a fitness center, and outdoor terraces next to the fitness facilities.

And you might also note the more modern style of the building amenities, including the Moderne-ish lobby and the Craftsman-ish residents’ lounge.

All this, in my opinion, proves my point about the exterior. But you won’t have to look at that if you live here. Until you go out on the town to take in all the Avenue of the Arts area has to offer, that is. You could always ooh and aah at the Arthaus instead.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,380

SALE PRICE: $1,995,000

OTHER STUFF: This unit comes with two parking spaces in the building garage. A $2,478 per month condo fee covers maintenance of the building and maintenance and use of the common facilities. This condo’s sale price was reduced by $4,000 when it was relisted on March 5th.

440 Avenue of the Arts (South Broad Street) #1609, Philadelphia, PA 19102 [Jeffrey D. Shablin and Brian Figgs | Coldwell Banker Realty]