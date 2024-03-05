Just Listed: Updated Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

For the third time in four years, you have the opportunity to own a smartly renovated trinity in what may well be the nicest gated community in Queen Village.

When I ran across this Queen Village updated courtyard trinity house for sale this morning, a feeling of déjà vu washed over me.

Both the house and the courtyard looked awfully familiar.

So I went looking through the houses we’ve featured in years past, and I came across this listing from 2015.

And this one from 2016.

Then I found this one from 2021, and finally one from 2022.

Clearly, if we ever establish a “Trinity Tuesday Hall of Fame,” Abbott’s Court, the onetime street on which all five of these trinities reside, would occupy the prime position.

And with good reason. As you can see, Abbott’s Court has some nice common amenities, like the outdoor dining area you see in this photo. It also has two gas grills for residents’ use, a yard and a bike rack. And all of this lies behind a security gate that protects your and your neighbors’ privacy.

And like the other four trinities in this community that we’ve featured, this one got a nice makeover sometime after this gated community was created when the south half of the 500 block of South Fairhill Street was deleted from the city plan. (It still shows up on online maps, however.)

Of the five Abbott’s Court trinities we’ve featured to date, this one is the second largest, and it shares some features with its larger neighbor.

Chief among them: the open main floor that combines a living room, dining area and kitchen.

The dining area takes the form of a breakfast bar separating the living room from the well-equipped modern kitchen. The main floor does have enough room for you to insert a small dining table, however. A small private patio sits behind the kitchen.

You’ll also find a powder room and the laundry on this floor.

The second floor contains a small bedroom that could accommodate guests, a nursery or a home office, as here.

The bedroom shares the floor with an updated full bathroom.

The top-floor primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and ample closet space. There’s more storage space in the unfinished basement.

And if this isn’t enough, Abbott’s Court is located just a short walk away from several choice destinations. You can be at restaurant-rich Bainbridge Green, South Street, Head House Square, the Italian Market and the Delaware riverfront in minutes. Three nearby SEPTA bus routes can take you to places further away.

All this plus its affordable price should make buying this Queen Village updated courtyard trinity house for sale an easy decision. After all, you will be in good company if you do buy it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 900

SALE PRICE: $325,000

OTHER STUFF: A $50 per month homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the common areas.

525 Fitzwater St. #14, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Justyna Goldman | Societe Select | Serhant]