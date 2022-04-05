Just Listed: Expanded Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

Attention to quality, style and detail make this renovated trinity stand out from the crowd.

Ho-hum. Another Tuesday, another trinity on a gated courtyard lane in Queen Village.

But there’s nothing ho-hum about this Queen Village expanded courtyard trinity house for sale.

The owner who gave it a recent makeover redid it right, paying attention to quality, style and the details.

The renovation opened up the main floor, giving it a spacious (for a trinity) living room-dining area-kitchen combo.

A breakfast bar ties the two parts of the main floor together. The kitchen itself has plenty of cabinet space and up-to-date appliances, and a powder room on this floor accommodates your guests.

The side patio in this end-of-row unit has room enough for a grill.

The second floor is split between a small bedroom that would make a perfect home office and a bathroom with a full tile tub/shower enclosure.

The top-floor primary bedroom gets plenty of light through its large front windows.

And this trinity comes with great amenities all around it. Great restaurants abound all around you, and Fabric Row, Bainbridge Green and South Street all lie within a two-block radius. The Delaware riverfront is also close by, and a pleasant stroll down East Passyunk Avenue takes you to Cheesesteak Corner. You can also walk to the Italian Market and the supermarkets at Fifth and Pine or 10th and South in 15 minutes or less. Finally, Cianfrani Park in the next block west offers attractive green space.

By the way, the gated courtyard lane on which this Queen Village expanded courtyard trinity house for sale sits was created when part of the 500 block of South Fairhill Street was closed. The street still appears on maps, but in real life, it has ceased to exist. Instead, you get a little more peace and quiet, and no intruders or traffic.

That detail, I’m sure, you will greatly appreciate, too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,224

SALE PRICE: $365,000

OTHER STUFF: This trinity also has an unfinished basement. A $120 quarterly homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the gated lane.

525 Fitzwater St. #2, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Nancy Alperin | Maxwell Realty Co., Inc.]