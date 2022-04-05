News

Just Listed: Expanded Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

Attention to quality, style and detail make this renovated trinity stand out from the crowd.

By ·
house for sale queen village expanded courtyard trinity exterior front

This row of trinities sits on what used to be the 500 block of South Fairhill Street. That onetime street is now a gated courtyard, which means that you get both city convenience and excitement and suburban peace and quiet here at what’s now 525 Fitzwater St. #2, Philadelphia, PA 19147 | Bright MLS images via Maxwell Realty Co., Inc.

Ho-hum. Another Tuesday, another trinity on a gated courtyard lane in Queen Village.

But there’s nothing ho-hum about this Queen Village expanded courtyard trinity house for sale.

The owner who gave it a recent makeover redid it right, paying attention to quality, style and the details.

house for sale queen village expanded courtyard trinity living room

Living room

The renovation opened up the main floor, giving it a spacious (for a trinity) living room-dining area-kitchen combo.

Related:

Living in Queen Village: A Neighborhood Guide

house for sale queen village expanded courtyard trinity kitchen

Kitchen

house for sale queen village expanded courtyard trinity powder room

Powder room

A breakfast bar ties the two parts of the main floor together. The kitchen itself has plenty of cabinet space and up-to-date appliances, and a powder room on this floor accommodates your guests.

side patio

Side patio

The side patio in this end-of-row unit has room enough for a grill.

bedroom

Bedroom

bathroom

Bathroom

The second floor is split between a small bedroom that would make a perfect home office and a bathroom with a full tile tub/shower enclosure.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The top-floor primary bedroom gets plenty of light through its large front windows.

And this trinity comes with great amenities all around it. Great restaurants abound all around you, and Fabric Row, Bainbridge Green and South Street all lie within a two-block radius. The Delaware riverfront is also close by, and a pleasant stroll down East Passyunk Avenue takes you to Cheesesteak Corner. You can also walk to the Italian Market and the supermarkets at Fifth and Pine or 10th and South in 15 minutes or less. Finally, Cianfrani Park in the next block west offers attractive green space.

By the way, the gated courtyard lane on which this Queen Village expanded courtyard trinity house for sale sits was created when part of the 500 block of South Fairhill Street was closed. The street still appears on maps, but in real life, it has ceased to exist. Instead, you get a little more peace and quiet, and no intruders or traffic.

That detail, I’m sure, you will greatly appreciate, too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,224

SALE PRICE: $365,000

OTHER STUFF: This trinity also has an unfinished basement. A $120 quarterly homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the gated lane.

525 Fitzwater St. #2, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Nancy Alperin | Maxwell Realty Co., Inc.]

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Just Listed: Maple Glen Colonial Farmhouse for Sale, a 19th-Cemtury Gem

  2. Just Listed in the Poconos: Dingmans Ferry Contemporary House for Sale

  3. In the Poconos: Lake Ariel Lakeside Contemporary House for Sale

  4. Just Listed: Mt. Airy Eclectic House for Sale, a Triple Style Mashup

  5. Just Listed: Queen Village Expanded Courtyard Trinity House for Sale