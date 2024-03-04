Just Listed: Bi-Level Condo in Logan Square

This latest example of good DIY interior design combines modern style, warmth and incredible flexibility.

The gods of small spaces will tell you that making the most out of a compact house means making spaces that perform multiple functions.

To be fair, this Logan Square bi-level condo for sale isn’t all that small. It has about twice the space of a typical trinity, and it’s ideally sized for a single person, or a young couple just starting out.

And it features several multifunctional spaces — starting with the foyer.

You may note that on one of the shelves in the photo on the right above rests a video projector. And on the left, over the stairs leading to the lower level, a huge window lets natural light pour in at all hours of the day, lighting up both floors.

Close the blackout shade over that window, and you have a projection screen. You could hook up a computer to control the projector using Wi-Fi, and there are outlets and USB ports beneath the table attached to the stair railing.

Next to the foyer is this condo’s bedroom, which is also efficiently designed — and the designer is the person living here now.

The open closet and built-in bureau sit next to the door, allowing you to hang your guests’ coats there if you like. And it has an electric fireplace.

Its en-suite bathroom contains dual vanities and a frameless glass-enclosed shower. And this is the plainer of the two bathrooms.

The staircase leads to a spacious living room with a second electric fireplace and an exposed brick wall. It and the logs stacked next to the fireplace give this very modernist space an extra measure of warmth and coziness. Another of those efficient uses of space, the dryer, sits under the stairs.

With one exception, the galley kitchen features Bosch appliances, including an induction cooktop. A new Bosch wall oven is on the way. The exception: An LG refrigerator-freezer with a refrigerator door that lets you see inside without having to open it.

Behind the living-room fireplace is this souped-up bathroom with a vessel vanity and a jetted tub that seats two. The washer is located behind the mirrored sliding doors along with additional storage space.

In addition to efficient use of space, rooms that serve multiple functions and sleek but not sterile modern style, this Logan Square bi-level condo for sale also has a convenient location. It’s just down Arch Street from the two Comcast towers. It’s also close to Suburban Station, Penn Center and two supermarkets: a Giant and a Trader Joe’s. And you can walk from here to both the Parkway and 30th Street Station.

The listing agent didn’t tell me what the owner of this condo does for a living. Or maybe she did, and I was so impressed by their eye for good design that I simply forgot it. Whatever it is they do, they should consider going into interior design on the side at the very least.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,215

SALE PRICE: $499,000

OTHER STUFF: A $357 per month condo fee covers maintenance of the common areas and the building envelope.

2025 Arch St., Unit A, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Destiny Carter and Pharr Bowser | eXp Realty]