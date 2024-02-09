News

On the Market in the Poconos: Renewed Bungalow in Paupack

If all you need for your Poconos second home is a house and a lake nearby, this nicely renovated one is what you’ve been looking for.

house for sale paupack bungalow exterior front

A total makeover, inside and out, has made this vintage 1960 bungalow at 546 Route 507, Paupack, PA 18451 as good as new. It has a bunch of nice features, including freedom from HOA fees — yet it comes with a convenient lake just like those resort-community houses. This one’s bigger than those, though. / Photography by Experience Home Media via Keller Williams Realty – Hawley; this and all photos with asterisks via Pike Wayne Association of Realtors MLS

You may or may not have noticed by now that many Poconos vacation and second homes are located in gated resort communities. If you buy a home in one of these, the vacation resort comes with the house, for most of them have clubhouses, restaurants, lakes for boating and fishing, swimming pools, sports courts and even golf courses and ski slopes.

Of course, you have to pay for all this in the form of homeowners association or club fees. And some of these communities also tack fees on for the use of equipment or facilities.

This renovated Paupack bungalow house for sale comes with a lake as well. That would be Lake Wallenpaupack, wihch sits a short distance away from this house.

What it doesn’t come with is a resort community. If you want to play basketball, you can put up a basket in its backyard. Want to go boating on the lake? There are several marinas and boat slips just a little ways up Lake Wallenpaupack Road from here. If you feel like dining out, you can choose from several restaurants in the nearby towns. And so on.

But if all you need from your vacation home is a place to relax, then this house is just what you’ve been looking for.

A just-completed makeover brought this house up to date with new fixtures, fittings, windows, doors, floors and finishes.

house for sale paupack bungalow main floor

Main floor

The redo turned its main floor into an open living space.

The L-shaped main living area consists of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a dining area between the kitchen and the sliding doors leading to the rear deck. The entire space has vinyl plank flooring.

house for sale paupack bungalow living room

house for sale paupack bungalow dining room

Dining room

The living room features a brand-new gas fireplace, and the dining room is marked with an elegant modern traditional pendant light.

house for sale paupack bungalow kitchen

Kitchen*

The kitchen is also brand new, with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and an island.

sunroom

Sunroom

Next to the kitchen sits a four-season sunroom. Also next to the kitchen is one of this house’s three bedrooms and a full bath.

rear deck and exterior

Rear exterior and deck*

The sunroom and deck both look out on a fenced-in, tree-ringed backyard.

second-floor bedroom

Second-floor bedroom

The other two bedrooms and a second bath make up the second floor. This bedroom and the one on the first floor have walk-in closets.

basement

Basement

The unfinished basement includes garage space and can be used for many different purposes, such as the rec room you see here. And, of course, you can store stuff in it.

exterior street elevation

Exterior street elevation

Buy this renovated Paupack bungalow house for sale, then, and you can spend the money you save by not paying club or HOA fees on, say, a nicer boat, or meals out, or ski slope tickets when you want them, or travel further afield. There are lots of places to go and things to see and do in the Poconos, and living here, you can do as much or as little as you want, whenever you want to do something.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS:  2

SQUARE FEET: 1,364

SALE PRICE: $315,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced three times, most recently by $4,000 on January 19th.

546 Route 507 (Lake Wallenpaupack Road), Paupack, PA 18451 [Sarah Tigue | Keller Williams Realty – Hawley]

