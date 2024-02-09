On the Market in the Poconos: Renewed Bungalow in Paupack

If all you need for your Poconos second home is a house and a lake nearby, this nicely renovated one is what you’ve been looking for.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

You may or may not have noticed by now that many Poconos vacation and second homes are located in gated resort communities. If you buy a home in one of these, the vacation resort comes with the house, for most of them have clubhouses, restaurants, lakes for boating and fishing, swimming pools, sports courts and even golf courses and ski slopes.

Of course, you have to pay for all this in the form of homeowners association or club fees. And some of these communities also tack fees on for the use of equipment or facilities.

This renovated Paupack bungalow house for sale comes with a lake as well. That would be Lake Wallenpaupack, wihch sits a short distance away from this house.

What it doesn’t come with is a resort community. If you want to play basketball, you can put up a basket in its backyard. Want to go boating on the lake? There are several marinas and boat slips just a little ways up Lake Wallenpaupack Road from here. If you feel like dining out, you can choose from several restaurants in the nearby towns. And so on.

But if all you need from your vacation home is a place to relax, then this house is just what you’ve been looking for.

A just-completed makeover brought this house up to date with new fixtures, fittings, windows, doors, floors and finishes.

The redo turned its main floor into an open living space.

The L-shaped main living area consists of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a dining area between the kitchen and the sliding doors leading to the rear deck. The entire space has vinyl plank flooring.

The living room features a brand-new gas fireplace, and the dining room is marked with an elegant modern traditional pendant light.

The kitchen is also brand new, with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and an island.

Next to the kitchen sits a four-season sunroom. Also next to the kitchen is one of this house’s three bedrooms and a full bath.

The sunroom and deck both look out on a fenced-in, tree-ringed backyard.

The other two bedrooms and a second bath make up the second floor. This bedroom and the one on the first floor have walk-in closets.

The unfinished basement includes garage space and can be used for many different purposes, such as the rec room you see here. And, of course, you can store stuff in it.

Buy this renovated Paupack bungalow house for sale, then, and you can spend the money you save by not paying club or HOA fees on, say, a nicer boat, or meals out, or ski slope tickets when you want them, or travel further afield. There are lots of places to go and things to see and do in the Poconos, and living here, you can do as much or as little as you want, whenever you want to do something.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,364

SALE PRICE: $315,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced three times, most recently by $4,000 on January 19th.

546 Route 507 (Lake Wallenpaupack Road), Paupack, PA 18451 [Sarah Tigue | Keller Williams Realty – Hawley]