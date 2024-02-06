News

Real Estate Showdown: A Sky-High Condo vs. A Victorian Farmstead

For $4 million, we compare two homes with stunning yet totally different views.

Which do you prefer — the life of a country squire, or that of an urban sophisticate? One of these two residences offers you a chance at the latter, while the other lets you live the former.

301 South Broad Street, unit 3901, Midtown Village

Unit 3901 at Arthaus / Photograph by Pedro J. Pacheco/Arthaus

The sophisticated urban residence fills the west side of the Arthaus’s 39th floor, so in addition to a raft of common amenities, you’ll enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your living room and balcony plus views up and down Broad Street.

Kitchen/ Photograph by Pedro J. Pacheco/Arthaus

Bathroom / Photograph by Pedro J. Pacheco/Arthaus

As an Arthaus resident, you can access an indoor pool and hot tub, a steam room and sauna, a fitness center, two grass terraces, indoor and outdoor kitchens, and even garden plots and a greenhouse where you can grow plants. And you have the Avenue of the Arts right outside your front door.

2951 Holicong Road, Doylestown

2951 Holicong Road, Doylestown / Photograph by Juan Vidal

What you get with the Victorian farmstead outside Doylestown is more than 12 acres of fields and protected forests, plus a barn and horse stables. You also get a lighted sports court for tennis and pickleball, a landscaped patio with a firepit and water features, a barbecue grill, and a one-bedroom guest cottage.

Kitchen / Photograph by Juan Vidal

But the centerpiece is the huge 1890 main house, which was lovingly renovated and upgraded in 2015. The redo gave it radiant heated floors, a deluxe kitchen with a huge Wolf gas range, a luxurious primary suite, and fabulous views of the surrounding countryside.

Bathroom / Photograph by Juan Vidal

Plus, this home sits midway between two very urbane places: Doylestown and New Hope, with Peddler’s Village on the way to the latter.
 

Published as “A Sky-High Condo vs. A Victorian Farmstead” in the February 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

