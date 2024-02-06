Real Estate Showdown: A Sky-High Condo vs. A Victorian Farmstead

For $4 million, we compare two homes with stunning yet totally different views.

Which do you prefer — the life of a country squire, or that of an urban sophisticate? One of these two residences offers you a chance at the latter, while the other lets you live the former.

301 South Broad Street, unit 3901, Midtown Village

The sophisticated urban residence fills the west side of the Arthaus’s 39th floor, so in addition to a raft of common amenities, you’ll enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your living room and balcony plus views up and down Broad Street.

As an Arthaus resident, you can access an indoor pool and hot tub, a steam room and sauna, a fitness center, two grass terraces, indoor and outdoor kitchens, and even garden plots and a greenhouse where you can grow plants. And you have the Avenue of the Arts right outside your front door.

2951 Holicong Road, Doylestown

What you get with the Victorian farmstead outside Doylestown is more than 12 acres of fields and protected forests, plus a barn and horse stables. You also get a lighted sports court for tennis and pickleball, a landscaped patio with a firepit and water features, a barbecue grill, and a one-bedroom guest cottage.

But the centerpiece is the huge 1890 main house, which was lovingly renovated and upgraded in 2015. The redo gave it radiant heated floors, a deluxe kitchen with a huge Wolf gas range, a luxurious primary suite, and fabulous views of the surrounding countryside.

Plus, this home sits midway between two very urbane places: Doylestown and New Hope, with Peddler’s Village on the way to the latter.



Published as “A Sky-High Condo vs. A Victorian Farmstead” in the February 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.