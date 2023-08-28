Just Listed Down the Shore: Renovated Rancher in Ventnor

A total makeover gave this midcentury ranch house a touch of Italian flair on the outside. It turned the inside into a simply stylish space.

Every so often, I need to find a Shore house that proves that one can find decent second homes at the Shore that have price tags under a million and aren’t one-bedroom condos.

I found a good one this week: this renovated Ventnor ranch house for sale.

Of course, it sits neither on the beach nor in St. Leonard’s Tract. But it’s located just a little further towards the bay, in Ventnor Heights. That will do.

And if you compare the way this house looks today to how it looked when the Google Street View cars drove by it a decade ago, I think you will agree with me that it will more than do now.

The total makeover this house received since then created a somewhat strange bird, a cross between a midcentury modern ranch and an Italianate villa. But somehow, this particular grafting works, and it makes the house look classier.

The inside, on the other hand, is pure modern simplicity. Clean lines and a neutral color palette mean maximum flexibility in making its main living area your own.

That main living area is an L-shaped space that flows from the living room to the right of the front door through the dining area directly beyond the front door to the kitchen behind the dining room.

The kitchen features Shaker cabinetry and up-to-date appliances.

The listing states that this renovated Ventnor ranch house for sale has four bedrooms, but it actually has six. But as the listing agent points out, you can put those six bedrooms to any number of uses. One of them currently serves as a yoga/workout room.

Two could be considered primary bedrooms since both are pretty large. But neither has an en-suite bathroom — those were much less common in the mid-1960s than they are now.

Instead, this house has two full bathrooms. One has a walk-in jetted tub that older adults will appreciate.

In back, this house has its own outdoor resort in the form of an in-ground pool and adjacent patio.

The patio has a cabana that channels a tricked-out food truck.

And because of its location, you will enjoy peace and quiet whenever you want it. Yet it’s still close to the ocean and not that far from the bright lights of Atlantic City.

And finally, the price for this style upgrade is right.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4, but the listing copy states it has six.

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: Not given in the listing data, but the listing copy says it has 2,000.

SALE PRICE: $649,999

OTHER STUFF: The listing copy also notes that this house sits on higher ground and that flood insurance will run about $1,000 per year.

413 N. Burghley Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406 [Emily Marchese | Keller Williams Jersey Shore]