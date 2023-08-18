Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log Chalet in Greentown

This house in the Tanglwood Lakes community combines the contemporary style of an A-frame chalet with the Teddy Rooseveltian grandeur of a National Park lodge.

The log house holds a place of esteem among lovers of the outdoors. The combination of their rough-hewn appearance and their very civilized attributes appeals to many who love “roughing it” — but not too rough.

Another outdoorsy design staple is the A-frame house. The style gained popularity in the 1960s and can be found at ski resorts from coast to coast.

So it should come as no surprise that you can find many examples of both in the Poconos, where skiing and outdoor activities are among the chief draws.

But a single house that combines elements of both? Those you don’t find all that often.

This Greentown contemporary log house for sale is one of those rare specimens.

Actually, it’s not an A-frame. But its steeply peaked central roof calls that house type to mind.

There can be no doubt, however, of its log-house bona fides. That much becomes clear the moment you walk through its front door.

That peaked roof turns the main living area into a truly impressive space with a soaring two-story-high wall of windows at its center.

On one side, the living room has a secondary focal point in the form of a full-height stone fireplace.

On the other, the dining room and kitchen conveniently sit next to each other.

The kitchen has an unusual rustic touch in the form of a stone arch around its range enclosure. It boasts up-to-date stainless-steel appliances and a pot filler over the stove. Personally, I might have gone for unpainted stained-wood kitchen cabinets over the antique white ones you see here, but that’s a minor quibble — this kitchen is attractive and very well equipped.

A hallway leads from the kitchen to two bedrooms, a full bath with a clawfoot tub and the laundry. A stairway leads down from the kitchen to this spacious rec room. A third bedroom, workshop space and mechanicals also live down here.

Stairs lead up from the front door to a loft overlooking the main living area. It can serve as a home office, as here, or as a den for the adjacent primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom has a less steeply vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and its own private balcony overlooking this house’s backyard.

The primary bathroom has a double vanity, a soaking tub, a stall shower and plenty of linen closet space.

A large wraparound deck spans the front of the house. From here you can take in the wooded environment and entertain guests — there’s plenty of room for a grill as well.

Not only is this Greentown contemporary log house for sale nicely outfitted, so is its community. Tanglwood Lakes amenities include a beach on Lake Wallenpaupack, boat launches on both it and Tanglwood Lake, a marina on Lake Wallenpaupack, a playground, a baseball field, sports courts, a nature area with hiking trails, a community center and fitness center, tennis courts and an 18-hole Tom Fazio Championship golf course. Catch-and-release fishing is allowed on Tanglwood Lake, and this house has lake access rights to both lakes.

And when you want to experience life beyond Tanglwood Lakes, game lands, forest lands and parks abound in the vicinity. It won’t be that difficult getting here from Philly, either: Just take the Northeast Extension to Scranton, then hop on I-84. It’s a short drive from Exit 20 up Route 507 to Tanglwood Lakes.

So: Ready to rough it in style? This rustic contemporary house is calling you.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,916

SALE PRICE: $549,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $1,662 covers maintenance and use of the community facilities and services.

114 Timber Ridge Circle, Greentown, PA 18426 [Lorraine Collins | Davis R. Chant Realtors]