Just Listed: New Victorian Horse Farm in Upper Pittsgrove

This recently built farmstead has all the modern civilized creature comforts you and your horses might want, yet it’s totally rural in character and always will be.

Looking for room to roam? Want to be one with nature, yet enjoy the comforts of civilization? Have a hankering to raise horses?

If you answered “Yes” to one or more of these questions, then you want to check out this Upper Pittsgrove Victorian farmhouse for sale.

“Victorian” in exterior appearance only, however. The turreted gazebo at one end of its front porch channels the Queen Anne era, but otherwise, this house is 100 percent modern, built in 1995.

It sits on 15.18 acres of agriculturally zoned land just south of the crossroads of Friendship in Upper Pittsgrove Township; many listing sites place it in Monroeville, to its northeast, because Friendship lies in Monroeville’s zip code. And its lot is surrounded by preserved farmland, so you will never have to worry about subdivisions encroaching on your rural splendor.

What’s more, you will have access to that protected land, where you can go hiking, riding, hunting or fishing in its pond. (This farm also has a pond. And it has all sorts of birds and animals who pay it a visit, some of them actual residents.)

So what could possibly make this a better rural retreat? The manmade additions to it, that’s what.

From the welcoming front porch, you walk into a foyer connected to the living room on the right.

One way you can tell that this house is modern is through its informal layout. Instead of sitting to the left of the foyer, the formal dining room sits behind the living room, with French doors leading from it to the front porch gazebo.

Then, pinwheeling around the foyer, we come to the kitchen and breakfast room. You will find the kitchen nicely outfitted with plenty of cabinet and counter space plus bar seating at a peninsula next to the breakfast room. The house’s current owners are adding a three-season room in back of the kitchen; a three-part door leads to it from the breakfast room. A doorway opposite this one leads to the foyer.

And an archway with two steps leads to the cathedral-ceilinged, skylit family room. It also has a full-height stone fireplace.

Next to this room is a two-car garage that it appears the owners do not use to park any of their vehicles, judging from this photo of the rear of the house.

The second-floor hallway contains a bay-windowed alcove perfect for turning into a home office, as here. You can also see who’s coming to visit you from this perch over the front door.

The second floor contains three bedrooms with teak floors along with this primary bedroom, which has carpeting.

It does, however, have two closets, one of them a large walk-in cedar closet, and this bathroom with a Jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower stall and two vanities.

The third floor contains a very spacious room that could function as a fourth bedroom or a bonus room.

Besides the primary bathroom, the second floor has a full hall bathroom, and both the first floor and the walkout basement have powder rooms. The septic system is being upgraded to handle all four.

The basement has a huge rec room along with a bar.

And the backyard is a resort unto itself, with a fire pit, a patio with grill space and an above-ground pool.

That pretty much takes care of the spaces where you will live if you buy this Upper Pittsgrove Victorian farmhouse for sale. The animals you choose to raise will have it just as nice.

This property comes with a five-stall horse barn with a tack room and a hayloft for storing the hay that grows on this farm.

Three fenced-in pastures provide run-ins, and there is also a riding ring, a breeding stall and an exterior wash-out stall. You will also find a pig hut and a workshop, both equipped with electric service (the machine shop has 200-amp service). The electric line runs underground from the rear of the property and feeds a set of underground transformers, meaning the meter is at the rear and not on the house. Trucks and other service vehicles also use the rear driveway.

Put simply, this Upper Pittsgrove Victorian farmhouse for sale has everything a would be farmer, gentleman or otherwise, might need to live well and farm successfully. And it also can handle other types of outdoor businesses, such as landscaping and gardening. Speaking of landscaping, the original owner of this property was an arborist who curated the trees that ring it.

So if you’ve been waiting for the farm of your dreams to come along, your wait is over and your dreams have been answered.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,600, on a 15.98-acre lot

SALE PRICE: $999,000

OTHER STUFF: This farm’s sale price has been reduced twice, most recently by $201,000 on July 21st.

103 Friendship Rd., Upper Pittsgrove, NJ 08343 [Kirsten Oravec |HomeSmart First Advantage Realty via Homes.com]

Updated July 21st, 8:43 a.m., to reflect the most recent price reduction.