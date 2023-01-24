On the Market: Expanded Trinity in Fishtown

This house’s recent upgrade turned it into a simply attractive modern residence on a classic Fishtown block.

Here’s a recently renovated expanded trinity on a well-kept block that offers great value for the money.

This Fishtown expanded trinity house for sale also demonstrates that it doesn’t take all that much to turn an ordinary rowhouse into an attractive dwelling.

Judging from the appearance of the main floor, this house isn’t a traditional trinity that got a rear wing tacked onto it. Instead, it looks like it was built this way. Note that the traditional trinity staircase is located in the eat-in kitchen rather than the living room, as it would be in an actual expanded trinity.

But it fits well there. And the kitchen has a roomy look and feel. It also has all-new appliances and open shelving for display storage in the alcove next to the refrigerator.

The two upper floors are identically configured. They have a large bedroom in the front with a closet with shelves.

The back of each floor contains a small second bedroom and a bathroom beyond the staircase.

The tile in the bathrooms probably dates to the 1940s or ’50s, but they have gotten updated plumbing fixtures since then.

Behind the kitchen on the main floor is an unusually large patio for a small lot. Its rear gate opens onto an alley running between Palmer and Eyre streets.

And in the basement you will find the laundry and mechanicals, including a new Bradford-White water heater and a new climate control system.

In other words, this old Fishtown expanded trinity house for sale is once again as good as new.

And it’s in a good location. One block to the north you will find Girard Avenue, which is lined with cool local shops, eateries and drinkeries. Just to the northeast lies the Girard Avenue/Delaware Avenue interchange on I-95, into which Aramingo Avenue also runs; right at this junction sits a shopping center with an excellent IGA supermarket.

If you own a car, then, the only thing you need to worry about is where to park it. But you really could do without it, what with all of your daily needs within walking distance and the Route 15 trolley on Girard Avenue to take you beyond the neighborhood. Its Walk Score of 93 reflects this. It’s also great for biking, with a Bike Score of 95. Its Transit Score of 64 indicates that the transit options nearby are decent as well; Bus Route 25 passes within walking distance, and Route 5 and the Market-Frankford Line are only a little further away — Route 15 crosses both.

All this makes this house a great starter home that you won’t outgrow soon. (Nor will you have to leave it when your kids reach school age; the local public school is actually decent.)

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,260

SALE PRICE: $334,900

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced seven times, most recently by $4,100 on December 15th.

505 E. Wildey St., Philadelphia, PA 19125 [Ian Creech | Compass]