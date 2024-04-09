Living in Northern Liberties: A Neighborhood Guide

The city’s first industrial suburb has become a post-industrial hot spot.

From green acres to factories

Northern Liberties began as a deal-sweetener offered by William Penn to settlers in his nascent colony: The earliest buyers of land in the town of Philadelphia got additional acreage in the “liberty lands” north of its boundary. (Today, “Liberty Lands” is the large park near the neighborhood’s center.)

The area soon filled with industries of all kinds: tanneries, toolmakers and more, along with breweries to quench the workers’ thirst. This was where the first lager beer brewed in America was made, and the city’s two leading brewers after Prohibition, Schmidt’s and Ortlieb’s, called NoLibs home.

An artist-led revival

Closures of the factories in the latter half of the 20th century put NoLibs into a funk. But plunging rents and property values let artists in search of affordable studio space set down roots during the 1980s, and in the decades that followed, better-off residents in search of historic charm at affordable prices began to flock here. Today, the revitalized community is thriving.

A market street reborn

North 2nd Street, which originally housed a public market like Head House Square, now contains an eclectic mix of shops. Trunc (929 North 2nd Street) is a must for eco-friendly gifts, distinct jewelry, and art from Philly creatives. Want a retro bar for your rec room? Architectural Antiques Exchange (721 North 2nd Street) has them, and Creep Records (606-608 North 2nd Street) offers rare and vintage vinyl. And Penn Herb Co. (601 North 2nd Street) has all-natural cures for what ails you.

Live, local and fresh

Gathering places span the gamut. The former Ortlieb’s tasting room is now one of Philly’s longest-running music venues (847 North 3rd Street). Standard Tap, a block east (901 North 2nd Street), offers an ever-changing menu of local brews and American fare. Paris and the Levant get together for brunch at Cafe La Maude (816 North 4th Street), while locals raise their glasses at gastropub Jerry’s Bar (129 West Laurel Street), a neighborhood fixture for decades.

Hot properties for all

Demand for homes remains high, which has pushed prices upward, says Christopher Somers, co-CEO of the Somers Team at Keller Williams Philadelphia. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get more reasonable digs: “Even with Northern Liberties being a relatively small neighborhood, it offers a plethora of inventory a potential buyer might find,” he says. From condos in the $200,000s to seven-figure townhouses, you can find them here. Rental properties also abound, like Post Brothers’ luxe Piazza and Piazza Alta complexes and smaller buildings with modern amenities.

Public Transportation in Northern Liberties

SEPTA Market-Frankford Line: Spring Garden and Girard stations

SEPTA Trolley Routes: 15, on Girard Avenue

SEPTA Bus Routes: 5, on Girard Avenue, 2nd and 3rd streets; 43, on Spring Garden Street; 57, on 3rd and 4th streets

Published as “Living in Northern Liberties” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.