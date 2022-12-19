On the Market: Riverside Neotraditional in Gladwyne

Not yet 10 years old, this barely lived-in house is one of a string of seven custom decked-out houses occupied by the luckiest of a very lucky few.

You now have an opportunity once again to become one of the 45 luckiest homeowners in Gladwyne.

All you need to do is buy the next-door neighbor of this neotraditional riverside house we featured a little more than a year ago.

Like its neighbors on both sides, this Gladwyne riverside neotraditional house for sale is one of a string of seven houses all built in 2012 and 2013 — the latter year in the case of this house. Being a little newer than many other River Road houses, it’s a little fancier as well. Its architecture also has a whiff of the Shingle Style about it. But it shares with its neighbors a fantastic location and many comforts.

Like all the other houses on River Road, this one is elevated above its sloping lot in order to protect it against the occasional flood. In its foundation is a garage where you can park your boat when you’re not using it.

And when you are, all you have to do is transport it down to the dock at the end of your backyard.

Unlike its neighbors, however, it appears that its owner hardly spent any time in it. The listing copy notes that many of its amenities have yet to be used.

Except, it appears, to showcase Oriental rugs such as the ones you see here in the living room. This room also has a working fireplace and a distinctive chandelier, one of two on this floor.

The other hangs over the dining room table.

Together with this top-drawer kitchen, the living and dining rooms form a single open space that makes entertaining easy. But since the dishwasher, microwave and double wall oven in the kitchen have not yet been used, it appears that this house has yet to welcome its first guests.

You and they will also enjoy the year-round views of the river afforded by the sunroom next to this space.

Three doors connect it to the main living area and a fourth leads to steps to the backyard.

The main floor also contains a powder room. The foyer, one flight of steps down, is located next to the two-car garage.

An en-suite bedroom, one of four, comprises the second floor, over the garage.

The third floor contains two bedrooms. One of them is one of two primary suites.

It has a private balcony overlooking the river and a sumptuous bathroom with a frameless glass stall shower and a jetted tub.

The top-floor primary bedroom contains all of these things, too.

Its roofless balcony, however, gives you an even better view of the river.

And the position of the shower and jetted tub in its bathroom are reversed. Neither of the jetted tubs have been christened yet, either. A bonus room on this floor would make an ideal nursery or home office.

Like the other 44 houses on this side of River Road, this Gladwyne riverside neotraditional house for sale is at once secluded and accessible. The Gladwyne partial interchange on the Schuylkill Expressway sits right next to the south end of River Road, meaning your drive into Center City and back will be less of a hassle than it will be for those further out. And the expressway and the railroad that separates it from River Road also separate the road from the rest of Gladwyne up the hill.

Thus you can have the cachet of a Gladwyne address without the excess if you buy this house. And since this house has been very gently used by its current owner, you can also break it in.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,380

SALE PRICE: $2,100,000

236 River Rd., Gladwyne, PA 19035 [Donna Totaro | Compass]