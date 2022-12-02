On the Market in the Poconos: Contemporary in Pocono Lake

Have you ever wanted to buy a designer house directly from the designer? Now’s your chance.

Want more proof that Poconos houses are outstanding values?

Consider this: You now have the opportunity to buy a designer showcase house from its designer for only $250,000.

Sure, this Pocono Lake contemporary house for sale looks very modest on the outside, much like thousands of contemporary houses in resort communities all over the region.

But wait until you step inside and see what Beth Dyson did to it.

Dyson and her business partner, Katie Herniesen, purchased this house in Riverside Estates last year. It’s one of the original houses built in the community, which she describes as “a close-knit community of vacationers.”

Then, after buying it, they went to work on its interior.

The result? This modest contemporary ranchette looks like a million bucks. But it costs nowhere near that (see above).

Its living room serves as the focal point of the main living area. It has a vaulted beamed ceiling and a brick fireplace that had a wood-burning stove installed in it.

Behind the living room is a simple, stylish dining room.

Its kitchen, however, is separate from the main living area. Its appliances have been updated — they’re black rather than stainless-steel — but otherwise, it retains its original appearance.

A corridor leads from the front door to the three bedrooms. The primary one has a green accent wall. It also has its own bathroom with a stall shower. The rest of the house shares the hall bath, which has a tub/shower combination.

The house also has two decks. The one in the rear overlooks the sloping yard surrounded by woods.

The one in front has stairs that let you access that yard.

As should be clear from the photos, Dyson and Herniesen have a really good eye for design. And they didn’t shell out a fortune to make this house look sharp, either: “Everything here is curated from second-hand sources,” Dyson says.

And all of it can come with the house if that’s your desire.

Riverside Estates is not one of those amenity-laden communities; its chief attraction is the Lehigh River, which flows through the development almost right behind this house. But with state game lands bracketing it, Bradys Lake in one of those game lands, Delaware and Pinchot state forests nearby, and many other recreational options close at hand, it really doesn’t need them.

Put all this together and this Pocono Lake contemporary house for sale becomes one of the best designer showcases you’ll ever see. Not to mention a real bargain.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,152

SALE PRICE: $250,000

OTHER STUFF: A $925 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the community’s roads.

124 Fly Rod Court, Pocono Lake, PA 18347 [Michael Slacktish | Century 21 Signature Properties via Zillow]